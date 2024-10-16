Ashes Cricket Series 2025-26 To Begin In Western Australia

Cricket Australia said on Wednesday that the five-Test Ashes series between Australia and England in 2025-26 will begin in Perth, Western Australia. (More Sports News)
That first Test is scheduled for November 21-25, 2025 with the second a day-night Test at the Gabba in Brisbane from December 4-8. Adelaide Oval will host the third Test from December 17-21.
The Melbourne Cricket Ground will host its traditional Boxing Day Test beginning December 26, with the Sydney Cricket Ground also maintaining its usual time slot for the January 4-8 fifth and final Test.
Australia currently holds the Ashes, having retained them with a draw in the 2023 series in England.