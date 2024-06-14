Afghanistan Vs Papua New Guinea, Trinidad Weather Forecast: Will Rain Spoil ICC T20 World Cup, AFG Vs PNG Match?

Will Rain Spoil ICC T20 World Cup, AFG vs PNG Group C Match? What is the weather forecast of Trinidad today? Afghanistan will be eyeing to secure their berth for the Super Eights as they lock horns against Papua New Guinea in a Group C match of the T20 World Cup 2024 on Friday June 14. (Full Coverage | More Cricket News)
This match is crucial as a win for Afghanistan against Papua New Guinea will secure their spot in the Super 8 of the T20 World Cup 2024 and dash New Zealand's hopes in the process.
Afghanistan Vs Papua New Guinea Weather Report
The temperature in Trinidad will range between 33° and 26°, with partly cloudy skies expected.
What If AFG Vs PNG Match Washes Out?
If the match washes out, it would make PNG's chances of reaching the Super 8 nearly impossible, while easing Afghanistan's path to the second round.