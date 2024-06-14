Cricket

Afghanistan Vs Papua New Guinea, Trinidad Weather Forecast: Will Rain Spoil ICC T20 World Cup, AFG Vs PNG Match?

Will Rain Spoil ICC T20 World Cup, AFG vs PNG Match Group C Match? What is the weather forecast of Trinidad today? Here is all you need to know

(AP Photo/Ramon Espinosa)
Afghanistan's captain Rashid Khan celebrates after he bowled New Zealand's Mark Chapman during an ICC Men's T20 World Cup cricket match at Guyana National Stadium in Providence, Guyana, Friday, June 7, 2024. (AP Photo/Ramon Espinosa)
info_icon

Will Rain Spoil ICC T20 World Cup, AFG vs PNG Group C Match? What is the weather forecast of Trinidad today? Afghanistan will be eyeing to secure their berth for the Super Eights as they lock horns against Papua New Guinea in a Group C match of the T20 World Cup 2024 on Friday June 14. (Full Coverage | More Cricket News)

This match is crucial as a win for Afghanistan against Papua New Guinea will secure their spot in the Super 8 of the T20 World Cup 2024 and dash New Zealand's hopes in the process.

Afghanistan Vs Papua New Guinea Weather Report

The temperature in Trinidad will range between 33° and 26°, with partly cloudy skies expected.

info_icon

What If AFG Vs PNG Match Washes Out?

If the match washes out, it would make PNG's chances of reaching the Super 8 nearly impossible, while easing Afghanistan's path to the second round.

