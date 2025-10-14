Afghanistan Vs Bangladesh, Live Cricket Score 3rd ODI: AFG Eye 3-0 Clean Sweep Against BAN

Afghanistan Vs Bangladesh, Live Cricket Score 3rd ODI: After winning first 2 ODIs, Hashmatullah Shahidi's side aim to complete a 3-0 clean sweep in the series concluding match later today

Outlook Sports Desk
Curated by: Rohan Mukherjee
Updated on:
Updated on:
Afghanistan Vs Bangladesh Live Score, 3rd T20I
Afghanistan Vs Bangladesh Live Score, 3rd T20I: AFG Eye Comeback After 2-Wicket Loss In 2nd Match Photo: X/ACBofficials
  • Afghanistan Eye 3-0 clean sweep against Bangladesh in the ODI series

  • The match set to get underway at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium later today from 5:30PM (IST) onwards

  • Afghanistan Vs Bangladesh 3rd ODI to be live streamed on Fancode app and website

Afghanistan Vs Bangladesh, Live Cricket Score 3rd ODI: Hello and welcome to the live coverage of Afghanistan Vs Bangladesh 3rd ODI to be played at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium. The visitors will be playing for pride in this match, having already lost the series in the previous two encounters. The Afghanis won both of the ODIs convincingly and they will look to do the same later today.

Afghanistan Vs Bangladesh, Live Cricket Score 3rd ODI: Ball-By-Ball Commentary

Follow the live cricket scores and ball-by-ball commentary from the AFG Vs BAN 3rd ODI.

Afghanistan Vs Bangladesh, Live Cricket Score 3rd ODI: Squads

Afghanistan Squad: Rahmanullah Gurbaz(w), Ibrahim Zadran, Sediqullah Atal, Rahmat Shah, Hashmatullah Shahidi (C), Azmatullah Omarzai, Mohammad Nabi, Nangeyalia Kharote, Rashid Khan, AM Ghazanfar, Bashir Ahmad, Ikram Alikhil, Darwish Rasooli, Mohammad Saleem Safi, Abdullah Ahmadzai

Bangladesh Squad: Tanzid Hasan Tamim, Saif Hassan, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Towhid Hridoy, Mehidy Hasan Miraz (C), Jaker Ali(w), Nurul Hasan, Tanzim Hasan Sakib, Rishad Hossain, Tanvir Islam, Mustafizur Rahman, Mohammad Naim, Shamim Hossain, Taskin Ahmed, Hasan Mahmud, Nahid Rana

Published At:
