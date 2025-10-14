Cricket

India Vs West Indies, 2nd Test Day 5: See Best Photos From Delhi's Arun Jaitley Stadium

The Day 5 start will see KL Rahul and Sai Sudharsan at the crease as India resume just 58 runs away from a series-clinching victory against West Indies at the Arun Jaitley Stadium. After finishing Day 4 at 63 for one, the duo will look to guide India home, building on the steady foundation they set yesterday following the early dismissal of opener Yashasvi Jaiswal for 8. With India leading the series 1-0 and in a strong position, all eyes will be on Rahul and Sudharsan to finish the job and secure another dominant win.