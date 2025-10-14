Cricket

India Vs West Indies, 2nd Test Day 5: See Best Photos From Delhi's Arun Jaitley Stadium

The Day 5 start will see KL Rahul and Sai Sudharsan at the crease as India resume just 58 runs away from a series-clinching victory against West Indies at the Arun Jaitley Stadium. After finishing Day 4 at 63 for one, the duo will look to guide India home, building on the steady foundation they set yesterday following the early dismissal of opener Yashasvi Jaiswal for 8. With India leading the series 1-0 and in a strong position, all eyes will be on Rahul and Sudharsan to finish the job and secure another dominant win.

P
Photo Webdesk
Updated on:
Updated on:
West indies tour of India, 2nd test cricket day 5 highlights_Shubman Gill, KL Rahul, Dhruv Jurel
India vs West Indies 2nd Test Day 5 | Photo: AP/Manish Swarup

India's captain Shubman Gill congratulates teammate KL Rahul and wicketkeeper Dhruv Jurel on wining the second cricket test match between India and West Indies at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi.

2/12
West indies tour of India, 2nd test cricket day 5 photo highlights_Justin Greaves
India vs West Indies 2nd Test Day 5 | Photo: AP/Manish Swarup

West Indies' Justin Greaves fields on the fifth day of the second cricket test match between India and West Indies at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi.

3/12
West indies tour of India, 2nd test cricket day 5 photo highlights_
India vs West Indies 2nd Test Day 5 | Photo: AP/Manish Swarup

An cricket fan painted in colors of Indian flag waves national flag on the fifth day of the second cricket test match between India and West Indies at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi.

4/12
West indies tour of India, 2nd test cricket day 5 photo highlights_Sai Sudharsan
India vs West Indies 2nd Test Day 5 | Photo: PTI/Shahbaz Khan

India's Sai Sudharsan plays a shot during the fifth day of the second and final Test cricket match between India and West Indies at Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi.

5/12
West indies tour of India, 2nd test cricket day 5 photo highlights_Roston Chase
India vs West Indies 2nd Test Day 5 | Photo: AP/Manish Swarup

West Indies' captain Roston Chase celebrates with teammates after the dismissal of India's Sai Sudharsan on the fifth day of the second cricket test match between India and West Indies at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi.

6/12
West indies tour of India, 2nd test cricket day 5 photo highlights_Shubman Gill
India vs West Indies 2nd Test Day 5 | Photo: AP/Manish Swarup

India's captain Shubman Gill hist a six on the fifth day of the second cricket test match between India and West Indies at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi.

7/12
West indies tour of India, 2nd test cricket day 5 photo highlights_KL Rahul celebrates fifty runs
India vs West Indies 2nd Test Day 5 | Photo: AP/Manish Swarup

India's KL Rahul celebrates after scoring fifty runs on the fifth day of the second cricket test match between India and West Indies at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi.

8/12
West indies tour of India, 2nd test cricket day 5 photo highlights_ Shubman Gill, KL Rahul
India vs West Indies 2nd Test Day 5 | Photo: PTI/Shahbaz Khan

India's captain Shubman Gill with KL Rahul, right, during the fifth day of the second and final Test cricket match between India and West Indies at Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi.

9/12
West indies tour of India, 2nd test cricket day 5 photo highlights_Roston Chase
India vs West Indies 2nd Test Day 5 | Photo: PTI/Shahbaz Khan

West Indies' Roston Chase bowls during the fifth day of the second and final Test cricket match between India and West Indies at Arun Jaitley Stadium, in New Delhi.

10/12
West indies tour of India, 2nd test cricket day 5 photo highlights_Justin Greaves
India vs West Indies 2nd Test Day 5 | Photo: AP/Manish Swarup

West Indies' Justin Greaves takes the catch of India's captain Shubman Gill on the fifth day of the second cricket test match between India and West Indies at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi.

11/12
West indies tour of India, 2nd test cricket day 5 photo highlights_Justin Greaves
India vs West Indies 2nd Test Day 5 | Photo: AP/Manish Swarup

West Indies' Justin Greaves, third left, celebrates with teammates after the dismissal of India's captain Shubman Gill the fifth day of the second cricket test match between India and West Indies at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi.

12/12
West indies tour of India, 2nd test cricket day 5 photo highlights_KL Rahul
India vs West Indies 2nd Test Day 5 | Photo: AP/Manish Swarup

India's KL Rahul shakes hand with West Indies' players after wining the second cricket test match between India and West Indies at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi.

Get the Latest Cricket News, today's match Live Cricket Scores, Match Results, and upcoming cricket series & schedule at Outlook India. To follow our special coverage of the ICC Women's ODI World Cup 2025, News updates, Women's World Cup Schedule, women's world cup teams' Squad, Women's WC points table, and stats.

SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

CLOSE

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. IND Vs WI Highlights, 2nd Test, Day 5: India Seal Series Sweep With 7-Wicket Win Over West Indies

  2. Pakistan Vs South Africa Live Cricket Score, 1st Test Day 3: De Zorzi Continues To Fight As SA Go 7 Down In Lahore

  3. India Vs West Indies 2nd Test, Day 5 Live Streaming, Hourly Weather Forecast: Will It Rain In Delhi Today?

  4. ICC T20 World Cup East Asia Pacific Qualifier 2025 Super Six Points System Explained

  5. T20 World Cup Asia Pacific Qualifiers Super Six: Five Star Lamichhane Keeps Nepal Perfect

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Naomi Osaka Vs Wakana Sonobe: Top Seed Launches Japan Open Campaign With Dominant Win

  2. Jessica Pegula Vs Coco Gauff, Wuhan Open 2025 Final: Gauff Seals Comfortable Win In All-American Clash

  3. Valentin Vacherot Vs Arthur Rinderknech, Shanghai Masters 2025 Final: Underdog Beats Cousin In Stunning Comeback Win

  4. Shanghai Masters: Arthur Rinderknech Upsets Daniil Medvedev, Sets Up Final With Cousin Vacherot

  5. Novak Djokovic Vs Valentin Vacherot, Shanghai Masters: Qualifier Stuns Serbian To Enter Final

Badminton News

  1. Arctic Open 2025: Lakshya Sen Exits, Tharun Mannepalli Keeps Indian Hopes Alive

  2. Pramod Bhagat Wins Three Gold Medals At Abia Para Badminton International

  3. India At Korea Open Super 500 Preview: HS Prannoy, Ayush Shetty To Spearhead Challenge

  4. Satwik-Chirag Vs Kim-Seo Match Report, China Masters Final: Heartbreak For Sat-Chi Who Went Down In Straight Sets

  5. Satwik-Chirag Vs Kim-Seo Highlights, China Masters Final: Indian Pair Goes Down In Straight Games

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Dravidian Engagement With RSS In Tamil Nadu

  2. Change Doesn’t happen Without Political Parties: Kannan Gopinathan On Joining Congress

  3. From Swayamsevak To Ambedkarite: Bhanwar Meghwanshi On His Break from the RSS

  4. Day In Pics: October 13, 2025

  5. Bollywood’s Unholy Capitulation To The Right Through Its Music

Entertainment News

  1. Eight Films That Look Beyond The Saffron Facade

  2. Amma’s Pride Review | Unflinching Parental Love That Moves Mountains

  3. Jhumkewali: A Flirty & Audacious Peek Into The Secret Havens Of Sapphic Love In 70s Bombay

  4. Talvar at 10 | Between Fact, Fiction & The Hungry Eye Of Public Storytelling

  5. 15 Years Of The Social Network | Revisiting Anxieties Around The Internet & Human Connection

US News

  1. Trump Says Gaza Hostages Should Be Released Monday Or Tuesday As Israeli Government Approves Peace Plan

  2. Trump Administration Labels Certain U.S. Cities As ’War Zones’

  3. Trump Threatens Mass Layoffs, Targets Democrat Programs Amid Government Shutdown

  4. White House Says Layoffs ‘Imminent’ As Plan To Reopen U.S. Government Collapses

  5. The US Government Shuts Down Over Funding Plan Impasse

World News

  1. Trump Takes A Victory Lap In The Middle East After “Historic Breakthrough”

  2. Israel-Gaza Ceasefire: Hamas Releases 20 Israeli Hostages In First Phase Of Deal

  3. Afghanistan Halts Border Clash With Pakistan After Gulf Nations’ Request

  4. László Krasznahorkai Wins Nobel Prize In Literature 2025

  5. China Urges Pakistan And Afghanistan To Ease Border Tensions Through Dialogue

Latest Stories

  1. Nepalese Student Bipin Joshi Confirmed Dead After Hamas Hostage Crisis

  2. Haryana on High Alert After IPS Officer Y Puram Kumar’s Alleged Suicide

  3. Militant Arrested, Large Cache Of Arms Recovered In Manipur Operations

  4. 2025 Korea Drama Awards Full Winners List: Byeon Woo Seok, Park Bo Young, Chung Su Bin And Others Win Big

  5. India Vs West Indies, 2nd Test Day 5: See Best Photos From Delhi's Arun Jaitley Stadium

  6. Horoscope Today, October 14, 2025: Predictions for Virgo, Capricorn, Pisces, and All Zodiac Signs

  7. RSS's Three-Point Approach For The North-East

  8. How Will The RSS Align Its Philosophy Of Cultural Homogeneity With Adivasi Identities?