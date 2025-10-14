Nepalese Student Bipin Joshi Confirmed Dead After Hamas Hostage Crisis

Bipin Joshi, a 22-year-old Nepali agricultural student, was confirmed dead after being taken hostage by Hamas during the October 7, 2023, attack on southern Israel.
Nepal’s government, including Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli, had engaged in extensive diplomatic efforts with countries like Egypt and Qatar, as well as Israel, to secure his release.
While 20 living hostages were released under the ceasefire, Joshi’s death highlights the human toll of the conflict and the vulnerabilities faced by migrant students and workers in the region.
Bipin Joshi, a 22-year-old Nepali agricultural student, has been confirmed dead after being taken hostage by Hamas during the group's October 7, 2023, attack on southern Israel.
Joshi had arrived in Israel just weeks earlier as part of a government-sponsored "Learn and Earn" program, working on farms in Kibbutz Alumim near the Gaza border. During the assault, ten Nepali students were killed, and Joshi was abducted and taken to Gaza.
Who Was Bipin Joshi?
Joshi was a 22-year-old Nepali agriculture student who traveled to Israel in September 2023 as part of a government-sponsored "Learn and Earn" program. On October 13, 2025, as part of a ceasefire agreement between Hamas and Israel, the bodies of four hostages, including Joshi's, were returned to Israeli
What Happened To Bipin Joshi?
Joshi's family, who had been holding out hope for his return, expressed profound grief upon learning of his death. Nepal's government had made continuous diplomatic efforts to secure his release, appealing to nations such as Egypt and Qatar, as well as engaging directly with Israel.
In March 2025, Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli personally reached out to Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi, seeking Egypt's mediation in the hostage release negotiations. Meanwhile, Joshi's mother and sister had traveled to Israel to advocate for his case and meet with Israeli officials.
Bipin Joshi: A Student’s Dream Cut Short
The confirmation of Joshi's death has cast a shadow over the broader peace efforts in the region. His remains were returned to Israeli authorities on October 13, 2025, as part of a ceasefire agreement between Hamas and Israel. Nepal's Ambassador to Israel, Dhan Prasad Pandit, confirmed that Joshi's body was en route to Tel Aviv for identification and repatriation. DNA testing is being conducted before the remains are sent back to Nepal, with final rites to be performed in Israel in coordination with the Nepali embassy.
While the release of 20 living hostages under the ceasefire agreement has been hailed as a positive development, the loss of Joshi underscores the ongoing human toll of the conflict. His story highlights the vulnerability of migrant workers and students caught in geopolitical crises far from home.
As Nepal prepares to repatriate Joshi's remains, the incident serves as a poignant reminder of the personal tragedies that continue to unfold amid the broader political landscape of the Middle East.