Nepalese Student Bipin Joshi Confirmed Dead After Hamas Hostage Crisis

Bipin Joshi: A Student’s Dream Cut Short

The confirmation of Joshi's death has cast a shadow over the broader peace efforts in the region. His remains were returned to Israeli authorities on October 13, 2025, as part of a ceasefire agreement between Hamas and Israel. Nepal's Ambassador to Israel, Dhan Prasad Pandit, confirmed that Joshi's body was en route to Tel Aviv for identification and repatriation. DNA testing is being conducted before the remains are sent back to Nepal, with final rites to be performed in Israel in coordination with the Nepali embassy.