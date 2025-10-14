Nepalese Student Bipin Joshi Confirmed Dead After Hamas Hostage Crisis

As Nepal prepares to repatriate Joshi's remains, the incident serves as a poignant reminder of the personal tragedies that continue to unfold amid the broader political landscape of the Middle East.

O
Outlook News Desk
Curated by: Jinit Parmar
Updated on:
Updated on:
Nepal student bipin joshi
In March 2025, Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli personally reached out to Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi, seeking Egypt's mediation in the hostage release negotiations Photo: X.com
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Bipin Joshi, a 22-year-old Nepali agricultural student, was confirmed dead after being taken hostage by Hamas during the October 7, 2023, attack on southern Israel.

  • Nepal’s government, including Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli, had engaged in extensive diplomatic efforts with countries like Egypt and Qatar, as well as Israel, to secure his release.

  • While 20 living hostages were released under the ceasefire, Joshi’s death highlights the human toll of the conflict and the vulnerabilities faced by migrant students and workers in the region.

Bipin Joshi, a 22-year-old Nepali agricultural student, has been confirmed dead after being taken hostage by Hamas during the group's October 7, 2023, attack on southern Israel.

Joshi had arrived in Israel just weeks earlier as part of a government-sponsored "Learn and Earn" program, working on farms in Kibbutz Alumim near the Gaza border. During the assault, ten Nepali students were killed, and Joshi was abducted and taken to Gaza.

Who Was Bipin Joshi?

Joshi was a 22-year-old Nepali agriculture student who traveled to Israel in September 2023 as part of a government-sponsored "Learn and Earn" program. On October 13, 2025, as part of a ceasefire agreement between Hamas and Israel, the bodies of four hostages, including Joshi's, were returned to Israeli

What Happened To Bipin Joshi?

Joshi's family, who had been holding out hope for his return, expressed profound grief upon learning of his death. Nepal's government had made continuous diplomatic efforts to secure his release, appealing to nations such as Egypt and Qatar, as well as engaging directly with Israel.

Related Content
Related Content

In March 2025, Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli personally reached out to Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi, seeking Egypt's mediation in the hostage release negotiations. Meanwhile, Joshi's mother and sister had traveled to Israel to advocate for his case and meet with Israeli officials.

Bipin Joshi: A Student’s Dream Cut Short

The confirmation of Joshi's death has cast a shadow over the broader peace efforts in the region. His remains were returned to Israeli authorities on October 13, 2025, as part of a ceasefire agreement between Hamas and Israel. Nepal's Ambassador to Israel, Dhan Prasad Pandit, confirmed that Joshi's body was en route to Tel Aviv for identification and repatriation. DNA testing is being conducted before the remains are sent back to Nepal, with final rites to be performed in Israel in coordination with the Nepali embassy.

While the release of 20 living hostages under the ceasefire agreement has been hailed as a positive development, the loss of Joshi underscores the ongoing human toll of the conflict. His story highlights the vulnerability of migrant workers and students caught in geopolitical crises far from home.

As Nepal prepares to repatriate Joshi's remains, the incident serves as a poignant reminder of the personal tragedies that continue to unfold amid the broader political landscape of the Middle East.

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. Pakistan Vs South Africa Live Cricket Score, 1st Test Day 3: De Zorzi Continues To Fight As SA Go 7 Down In Lahore

  2. IND Vs WI, 2nd Test, Day 5: KL Rahul Steers India To Seven-Wicket Win As Hosts Sweep West Indies 2-0

  3. India Vs West Indies 2nd Test, Day 5 Live Streaming, Hourly Weather Forecast: Will It Rain In Delhi Today?

  4. ICC T20 World Cup East Asia Pacific Qualifier 2025 Super Six Points System Explained

  5. T20 World Cup Asia Pacific Qualifiers Super Six: Five Star Lamichhane Keeps Nepal Perfect

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Naomi Osaka Vs Wakana Sonobe: Top Seed Launches Japan Open Campaign With Dominant Win

  2. Jessica Pegula Vs Coco Gauff, Wuhan Open 2025 Final: Gauff Seals Comfortable Win In All-American Clash

  3. Valentin Vacherot Vs Arthur Rinderknech, Shanghai Masters 2025 Final: Underdog Beats Cousin In Stunning Comeback Win

  4. Shanghai Masters: Arthur Rinderknech Upsets Daniil Medvedev, Sets Up Final With Cousin Vacherot

  5. Novak Djokovic Vs Valentin Vacherot, Shanghai Masters: Qualifier Stuns Serbian To Enter Final

Badminton News

  1. Arctic Open 2025: Lakshya Sen Exits, Tharun Mannepalli Keeps Indian Hopes Alive

  2. Pramod Bhagat Wins Three Gold Medals At Abia Para Badminton International

  3. India At Korea Open Super 500 Preview: HS Prannoy, Ayush Shetty To Spearhead Challenge

  4. Satwik-Chirag Vs Kim-Seo Match Report, China Masters Final: Heartbreak For Sat-Chi Who Went Down In Straight Sets

  5. Satwik-Chirag Vs Kim-Seo Highlights, China Masters Final: Indian Pair Goes Down In Straight Games

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Dravidian Engagement With RSS In Tamil Nadu

  2. Change Doesn’t happen Without Political Parties: Kannan Gopinathan On Joining Congress

  3. From Swayamsevak To Ambedkarite: Bhanwar Meghwanshi On His Break from the RSS

  4. Day In Pics: October 13, 2025

  5. Bollywood’s Unholy Capitulation To The Right Through Its Music

Entertainment News

  1. Eight Films That Look Beyond The Saffron Facade

  2. Amma’s Pride Review | Unflinching Parental Love That Moves Mountains

  3. Jhumkewali: A Flirty & Audacious Peek Into The Secret Havens Of Sapphic Love In 70s Bombay

  4. Talvar at 10 | Between Fact, Fiction & The Hungry Eye Of Public Storytelling

  5. 15 Years Of The Social Network | Revisiting Anxieties Around The Internet & Human Connection

US News

  1. Trump Says Gaza Hostages Should Be Released Monday Or Tuesday As Israeli Government Approves Peace Plan

  2. Trump Administration Labels Certain U.S. Cities As ’War Zones’

  3. Trump Threatens Mass Layoffs, Targets Democrat Programs Amid Government Shutdown

  4. White House Says Layoffs ‘Imminent’ As Plan To Reopen U.S. Government Collapses

  5. The US Government Shuts Down Over Funding Plan Impasse

World News

  1. Trump Takes A Victory Lap In The Middle East After “Historic Breakthrough”

  2. Israel-Gaza Ceasefire: Hamas Releases 20 Israeli Hostages In First Phase Of Deal

  3. Afghanistan Halts Border Clash With Pakistan After Gulf Nations’ Request

  4. László Krasznahorkai Wins Nobel Prize In Literature 2025

  5. China Urges Pakistan And Afghanistan To Ease Border Tensions Through Dialogue

Latest Stories

  1. Nepalese Student Bipin Joshi Confirmed Dead After Hamas Hostage Crisis

  2. Haryana on High Alert After IPS Officer Y Puram Kumar’s Alleged Suicide

  3. Militant Arrested, Large Cache Of Arms Recovered In Manipur Operations

  4. 2025 Korea Drama Awards Full Winners List: Byeon Woo Seok, Park Bo Young, Chung Su Bin And Others Win Big

  5. India Vs West Indies, 2nd Test Day 5: See Best Photos From Delhi's Arun Jaitley Stadium

  6. Horoscope Today, October 14, 2025: Predictions for Virgo, Capricorn, Pisces, and All Zodiac Signs

  7. RSS's Three-Point Approach For The North-East

  8. How Will The RSS Align Its Philosophy Of Cultural Homogeneity With Adivasi Identities?