South Africa's Tony dy Zorzi, center, celebrates after scoring century during the third day of the first test cricket match between Pakistan and South Africa, in Lahore, Pakistan.
Pakistan's Sajid Khan, left, celebrates with teammate after taking the wicket of South Africa's Senuran Muthusamy during the third day of the first test cricket match between Pakistan and South Africa, in Lahore, Pakistan.
Pakistan's Sajid Khan, second left, celebrates with teammates after taking the wicket of South Africa's Senuran Muthusamy during the third day of the first test cricket match between Pakistan and South Africa, in Lahore.
South Africa's Tony dy Zorzi celebrates after scoring century during the third day of the first test cricket match between Pakistan and South Africa, in Lahore, Pakistan.
South Africa's Tony dy Zorzi, front, plays a shot, as Pakistan Mohammad Rizwan, left, and Salman Ali Agha watch during the third day of the first test cricket match between Pakistan and South Africa, in Lahore, Pakistan.
Pakistan's Noman Ali, right, celebrates after taking the wicket of South Africa's Tony dy Zorzi, left, during the third day of the first test cricket match between Pakistan and South Africa, in Lahore, Pakistan.
Pakistan's Sajid Khan, left, celebrates after taking the wicket of South Africa's Kagiso Rabada as Simon Harmer, right, watches during the third day of the first test cricket match between Pakistan and South Africa, in Lahore, Pakistan.
South Africa's Kyle Verreynne, left, controls the ball to remove bails for stump out to Pakistan's Imam-ul-Haq, right, during the third day of the first test cricket match between Pakistan and South Africa, in Lahore, Pakistan.
South Africa's Simon Harmer walks toward his bowling point during the third day of the first test cricket match between Pakistan and South Africa, in Lahore, Pakistan.
South Africa's Aiden Markram, center, and teammates appeal successful LBW out of Pakistan's Shan Masood, left, during the third day of the first test cricket match between Pakistan and South Africa, in Lahore, Pakistan.
Pakistan's Shan Masood reacts as he walk off the field after his dismissal during the third day of the first test cricket match between Pakistan and South Africa, in Lahore, Pakistan.