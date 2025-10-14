Cricket

Pakistan Vs South Africa, 1st Test Day 3: See Best Photos From Lahore's Gaddafi Stadium

Day 3 of the first Test between Pakistan and reigning World Test Champions South Africa at Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore, is underway. South Africa’s middle order, which had struggled under Noman Ali’s brilliant 4 for 85 on Day 2, will need to regroup as they continue to trail Pakistan’s first-innings total of 378. Ryan Rickelton’s 71 and Tony De Zorzi’s near-century provided some resistance yesterday, but Aiden Markram, Wiaan Mulder, Tristan Stubbs, Dewald Brevis, and Kyle Verreynne all faltered, giving Pakistan the upper hand. The visitors will be looking for early wickets today to stay in the contest.