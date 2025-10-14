Football

Scotland 2-1 Belarus FIFA World Cup 2026 Qualifiers: Adams, McTominay Strike As Scots Seal Playoff Berth After Nervy Win

Scotland took a big step toward the 2026 World Cup with a tense 2-1 victory over Belarus at Hampden Park. Ché Adams opened the scoring in the 15th minute, while Scott McTominay doubled the lead late on after a controversial disallowed equalizer for Belarus. The visitors, who looked more ambitious than expected, pulled one back in stoppage time through Hleb Kuchko, but the Scots held on despite a nervy finish. The result guarantees Scotland at least a playoff spot from Group C, yet their performance left plenty of questions ahead of decisive matches against Greece and Denmark.