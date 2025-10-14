Scotland 2-1 Belarus FIFA World Cup 2026 Qualifiers: Adams, McTominay Strike As Scots Seal Playoff Berth After Nervy Win

Scotland players celebrate after the World Cup 2026 group C qualifying soccer match between Scotland and Belarus at Hampden Park in Glasgow, Scotland.
Belarus' Gleb Kuchko scores their side's first goal during the World Cup 2026 group C qualifying soccer match between Scotland and Belarus at Hampden Park in Glasgow, Scotland.
Scotland's Scott McTominay, left, celebrates scoring their side's second goal during the World Cup 2026 group C qualifying soccer match between Scotland and Belarus at Hampden Park in Glasgow, Scotland.
Scotland's Che Adams, left, and Belarus' Aleksandr Martynovich battle for the ball during the World Cup 2026 group C qualifying soccer match between Scotland and Belarus at Hampden Park in Glasgow, Scotland.
Scotland's Che Adams scores a goal that was later disallowed by VAR during the World Cup 2026 group C qualifying soccer match between Scotland and Belarus at Hampden Park in Glasgow, Scotland.
Scotland's Ben Doak, left, and Belarus' Pavel Zabelin challenge for the ball during the World Cup 2026 group C qualifying soccer match between Scotland and Belarus at Hampden Park in Glasgow, Scotland.
Scotland's Scott McTominay, centre, and Belarus' Vadim Pigas battle for the ball during the World Cup 2026 group C qualifying soccer match between Scotland and Belarus at Hampden Park in Glasgow, Scotland.
Scotland's Billy Gilmour, left, and Belarus' German Barkovsky battle for the ball during the World Cup 2026 group C qualifying soccer match between Scotland and Belarus at Hampden Park in Glasgow, Scotland.
Belarus' German Barkovskiy shoots the ball during the World Cup 2026 group C qualifying soccer match between Scotland and Belarus at Hampden Park in Glasgow, Scotland.
Scotland's Che Adams, left, celebrates scoring their side's first goal during during the World Cup 2026 group C qualifying soccer match between Scotland and Belarus at Hampden Park in Glasgow, Scotland.