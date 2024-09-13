Cricket

AFG Vs NZ Test: New Zealand 'Really Disappointed' With Match Being Called Off

Only seven previous Tests have been abandoned without a single ball being bowled, two in England, two in New Zealand, and one each in Australia, West Indies and Pakistan

Heavy rain prevented play in Afghanistan
Heavy rain prevented play in Afghanistan
Afghanistan's Test versus New Zealand became just the eighth match in red-ball history to be abandoned without a single ball being bowled due to rain on Friday. (More Cricket News)

The Greater Noida region of Afghanistan has seen heavy rainfall all week, leaving the Greater Noida Sports Complex surface unplayable on each of the first four days.

On Friday – scheduled to be the fifth and final day of the Test – continued rain ensured there would be no play, making the Test the first this century to be abandoned with no balls being bowled.

The last time it occurred was a scheduled Test between New Zealand and India at Carisbrook in December 1998.

Only seven previous Tests have been abandoned without a single ball being bowled, two in England, two in New Zealand, and one each in Australia, West Indies and Pakistan.

Black Caps coach Gary Stead said everyone connected with the team was frustrated as they were denied a chance to prepare for series in Sri Lanka and India.

"The most disappointing part for us is that we lost the opportunity to be match-hardened and match-ready when we go into our Test match next week," Stead said.

"The guys are really disappointed. It was an opportunity to play Afghanistan. It doesn't come around that often.

"They have some unique bowlers – it's always good to get your head around how you face them. The way they play is a little bit different to other countries."

New Zealand's first Test against Sri Lanka begins on September 18 with the second match set for the following week. Their three-match tour of India then begins on October 16.

