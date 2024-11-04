Cricket

Abu Dhabi T10's Eight Season Set To Kick-Off On November 21

The Abu Dhabi T10 is back for its electrifying eighth season, kicking off on November 21 with an exhilarating showdown between Team Abu Dhabi and the Ajman Bolts

New York Strikers compete in the Abu Dhabi T10 league.
New York Strikers won the Abu Dhabi T10 league in 2023. Photo: New York Strikers
The full schedule of 40 action-packed games has been unveiled, ensuring non-stop excitement for fans.

The full schedule of 40 action-packed games has been unveiled, ensuring non-stop excitement for fans.

This edition's tournament boasts an expanded format with 10 teams competing in a thrilling season, where the top five will engage in a fierce battle for a place in the final.

Cricket's fastest format will unfold over 40 matches in just 12 days, utilizing a round-robin structure at the iconic Zayed Cricket Stadium, Abu Dhabi Cricket & Sports Hub.

The playoffs will take place during the National Day blockbuster weekend, starting with Qualifier 1 on December 1, featuring the top two teams

Teams ranked fourth and fifth will clash in Eliminator 1, followed by Eliminator 2, where Team 3 will face the winner of Eliminator 1

The runners-up of Qualifier 1 will then meet the winner of Eliminator 2 in Qualifier 2, leading up to the grand finale on December 2, where the champions of Qualifier 1 and Qualifier 2 will compete for the title.

Defending champions, the New York Strikers, will launch their title defense against the Morrisville Samp Army on November 22.

Meanwhile, the Deccan Gladiators, last year’s runners-up, are eager to embark on their quest for redemption, determined to capture the victory that narrowly eluded them.

The 2024 edition features players from 18 different nations, showcasing the truly global nature of the Abu Dhabi T10.

Cricketing superstars such as Jos Buttler, Jonny Bairstow, Marcus Stoinis, Lockie Ferguson, and Rashid Khan will join the star-studded rosters of all teams, promising an unforgettable season of cricket.

