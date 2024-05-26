PSG's Kylian Mbappe raises the trophy during the presentation ceremony after the French Cup final soccer match between Lyon and PSG at the Pierre Mauroy stadium in Villeneuve d'Ascq, northern France. PSG won the match 2-1.
PSG's Kylian Mbappe celebrates after the French Cup final soccer match between Lyon and PSG at the Pierre Mauroy stadium in Villeneuve d'Ascq, northern France. PSG won the match 2-1.
PSG's Kylian Mbappe is tossed into the air as he celebrates with teammates after the French Cup final soccer match between Lyon and PSG at the Pierre Mauroy stadium in Villeneuve d'Ascq, northern France. PSG won the match 2-1.
PSG supporters react during the French Cup final soccer match between Lyon and PSG at the Pierre Mauroy stadium in Villeneuve d'Ascq, northern France. PSG won the match 2-1.
Lyon supporters celebrate after Lyon's Jake O'Brien scored his side's first goal during the French Cup final soccer match between Lyon and PSG at the Pierre Mauroy stadium in Villeneuve d'Ascq, northern France.
PSG players celebrate after PSG's Fabian Ruiz scored his side's second goal during the French Cup final soccer match between Lyon and PSG at the Pierre Mauroy stadium in Villeneuve d'Ascq, northern France.
PSG's Kylian Mbappe sits on the pitch during the French Cup final soccer match between Lyon and PSG at the Pierre Mauroy stadium in Villeneuve d'Ascq, northern France.
PSG's Ousmane Dembele, center, celebrates with teammates after scoring the opening goal during the French Cup final soccer match between Lyon and PSG at the Pierre Mauroy stadium in Villeneuve d'Ascq, northern France