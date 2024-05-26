Sports

Coupe De France: PSG Win The French Cup In Kylian Mbappe’s Last Game - In Pics

Paris Saint-Germain beat Lyon 2-1 in the French Cup final and completed the domestic double in Kylian Mbappé’s last game for the club on Saturday. France winger Ousmane Dembele and Spain midfielder Fabian Ruiz scored for PSG in the first half. Lyon defender Jake O’Brien got a consolation goal in the second half. PSG won the league and cup for the first time since 2020 when it achieved a domestic treble by also lifting the now defunct League Cup. Mbappé celebrated with a big roar after the final whistle. With an equally big smile on his face, he hugged and high-fived his teammates. The ecstatic PSG staff lifted Mbappé and threw him in the air. Despite losing in the final, Lyon still qualified for the Europa League by finishing sixth in the league.

French Cup Photo: AP/Michel Euler

PSG's Kylian Mbappe raises the trophy during the presentation ceremony after the French Cup final soccer match between Lyon and PSG at the Pierre Mauroy stadium in Villeneuve d'Ascq, northern France. PSG won the match 2-1.

France Soccer
France Soccer Photo: AP/Michel Euler

PSG's Kylian Mbappe celebrates after the French Cup final soccer match between Lyon and PSG at the Pierre Mauroy stadium in Villeneuve d'Ascq, northern France. PSG won the match 2-1.

French Cup Final
French Cup Final Photo: AP/Michel Euler

PSG's Kylian Mbappe is tossed into the air as he celebrates with teammates after the French Cup final soccer match between Lyon and PSG at the Pierre Mauroy stadium in Villeneuve d'Ascq, northern France. PSG won the match 2-1.

French Cup final soccer match
French Cup final soccer match Photo: AP/Michel Euler

PSG supporters react during the French Cup final soccer match between Lyon and PSG at the Pierre Mauroy stadium in Villeneuve d'Ascq, northern France. PSG won the match 2-1.

Lyon supporters
Lyon supporters Photo: AP/Michel Euler

Lyon supporters celebrate after Lyon's Jake O'Brien scored his side's first goal during the French Cup final soccer match between Lyon and PSG at the Pierre Mauroy stadium in Villeneuve d'Ascq, northern France.

Paris Saint-Germain vs Lyon
Paris Saint-Germain vs Lyon Photo: AP/Michel Euler

PSG players celebrate after PSG's Fabian Ruiz scored his side's second goal during the French Cup final soccer match between Lyon and PSG at the Pierre Mauroy stadium in Villeneuve d'Ascq, northern France.

Lyon vs Paris Saint-Germain
Lyon vs Paris Saint-Germain Photo: AP/Michel Euler

PSG's Kylian Mbappe sits on the pitch during the French Cup final soccer match between Lyon and PSG at the Pierre Mauroy stadium in Villeneuve d'Ascq, northern France.

PSGs Ousmane Dembele
PSG's Ousmane Dembele Photo: AP/Michel Euler

PSG's Ousmane Dembele, center, celebrates with teammates after scoring the opening goal during the French Cup final soccer match between Lyon and PSG at the Pierre Mauroy stadium in Villeneuve d'Ascq, northern France

