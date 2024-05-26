Sports

Coupe De France: PSG Win The French Cup In Kylian Mbappe’s Last Game - In Pics

Paris Saint-Germain beat Lyon 2-1 in the French Cup final and completed the domestic double in Kylian Mbappé’s last game for the club on Saturday. France winger Ousmane Dembele and Spain midfielder Fabian Ruiz scored for PSG in the first half. Lyon defender Jake O’Brien got a consolation goal in the second half. PSG won the league and cup for the first time since 2020 when it achieved a domestic treble by also lifting the now defunct League Cup. Mbappé celebrated with a big roar after the final whistle. With an equally big smile on his face, he hugged and high-fived his teammates. The ecstatic PSG staff lifted Mbappé and threw him in the air. Despite losing in the final, Lyon still qualified for the Europa League by finishing sixth in the league.