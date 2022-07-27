Commonwealth Games 2022: India's Day 1 Schedule – Watch Out For Cricket, Hockey, Badminton, Other Events

India will be aiming to increase their medal count at the Commonwealth Games 2022 when the quadrennial event begins in Birmingham on July 28. India finished third with 66 medals behind Australia and England in the last edition at Gold Coast. (More Sports News)

Sony Sports Network has the broadcast rights for the Commonwealth Games 2022 in India. Sony TEN 1, Sony TEN 2, Sony TEN 3, Sony SIX, and Sony TEN 4 will live telecast the CWG 2022 in India. Fans can also watch the live streaming of CWG 2022 on SonyLIV app on all android and apple devices.



Apart from Sony Network, DD Sports will also live stream the CWG 2022 opening ceremony in India.

India has sent a strong 300-plus contentment including 200-plus athletes at the CWG 2022. However, the Indian contingent were dealt with a major blow when Olympic champion and World Championships silver medallist Neeraj Chopra pulled out of the Games due to a groin injury.

Shooting has been India’s go-to event when it comes to medals but with the exclusion of the sport in this edition, the country has to depend on traditionally strong disciplines like wrestling, badminton, weightlifting, boxing, table tennis and athletics.

The Commonwealth Games 2022 Opening Ceremony will be held at the Alexander stadium on July 28. July 29 will mark the official Day 1 of the Commonwealth Games 2022 in Birmingham.

The Indian women’s cricket team will be one of the star attractions on the opening day along with women’s hockey, table tennis, India vs Pakistan in badminton, boxing and other events. Let’s take a look at India’s Day 1 schedule at Birmingham.

Commonwealth Games 2022 – India’s Day 1 Schedule

CRICKET

Women vs Australia

Event: Women’s Cricket, Group A Match

Time: 4:30 PM IST

Venue: Edgbaston Cricket Ground, Birmingham

HOCKEY

India vs Ghana

Event: Women’s Hockey, Pool A Match

Time: 6:30 PM IST

Venue: University of Birmingham Hockey and Squash Centre

TABLE TENNIS

Events: Round 1 of Women’s Team and Men’s Team Qualifying

Time: 6:30 PM IST

Venue: National Exhibition Centre in Solihull

BADMINTON

India vs Pakistan

Event: Mixed Team Group Stage Match

Time: 11 PM IST

Venue: National Exhibition Centre in Solihull

BOXING

Indians In Action

Shiva Thapa (Men’s 63.5kg) – Round of 32

Sumit Kundu (Men’s 75kg) – Round of 32

Rohit Tokas (Men’s 67kg) – Round of 32

Ashish Chaudhary (Men’s 75kG) – Round of 32

Time: 9 PM IST

Venue: National Exhibition Centre in Solihull

SQUASH

Event: Women’s and Men’s Singles Preliminary Round of 64

Time: 9 PM IST

Venue: University of Birmingham Hockey and Squash Centre

TRIATHLON

Event: Men’s and Women’s Individual Sprint Distance Final

Indians In Action: Adarsh MS, Vishwanath Yadav (Men); Sanjana Joshi, Pragnya Mohan (Women)

Time: 8 PM IST

Venue: Sutton Park

SWIMMING

Indians In Action: Sajan Prakash, Srihari Nataraj, Kushagra Rawat

Time: 7:30 PM IST

Venue: Sandwell Aquatics Centre

LAWN BOWL

Indians In Actions: Sunil Bahadur, Chandan Kumar Singh, Navneet Singh, Dinesh Kumar, Mridul Borgohain, Pinki, Tania Choudhury, Rupa Rani Tirkey, Nayan Moni Saikia, Lovely Choubey

Time: 11:30 PM IST

Venue: Victoria Park Bowling Greens In Leamington Spa