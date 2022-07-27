Commonwealth Games 2022: India's Day 1 Schedule – Watch Out For Cricket, Hockey, Badminton, Other Events

India will be aiming to increase their medal count at the Commonwealth Games 2022 when the quadrennial event begins in Birmingham on July 28. India finished third with 66 medals behind Australia and England in the last edition at Gold Coast. (More Sports News)
Sony Sports Network has the broadcast rights for the Commonwealth Games 2022 in India. Sony TEN 1, Sony TEN 2, Sony TEN 3, Sony SIX, and Sony TEN 4 will live telecast the CWG 2022 in India. Fans can also watch the live streaming of CWG 2022 on SonyLIV app on all android and apple devices.
Apart from Sony Network, DD Sports will also live stream the CWG 2022 opening ceremony in India.
India has sent a strong 300-plus contentment including 200-plus athletes at the CWG 2022. However, the Indian contingent were dealt with a major blow when Olympic champion and World Championships silver medallist Neeraj Chopra pulled out of the Games due to a groin injury.
Shooting has been India’s go-to event when it comes to medals but with the exclusion of the sport in this edition, the country has to depend on traditionally strong disciplines like wrestling, badminton, weightlifting, boxing, table tennis and athletics.
The Commonwealth Games 2022 Opening Ceremony will be held at the Alexander stadium on July 28. July 29 will mark the official Day 1 of the Commonwealth Games 2022 in Birmingham.
The Indian women’s cricket team will be one of the star attractions on the opening day along with women’s hockey, table tennis, India vs Pakistan in badminton, boxing and other events. Let’s take a look at India’s Day 1 schedule at Birmingham.
Commonwealth Games 2022 – India’s Day 1 Schedule
CRICKET
Women vs Australia
Event: Women’s Cricket, Group A Match
Time: 4:30 PM IST
Venue: Edgbaston Cricket Ground, Birmingham
HOCKEY
India vs Ghana
Event: Women’s Hockey, Pool A Match
Time: 6:30 PM IST
Venue: University of Birmingham Hockey and Squash Centre
TABLE TENNIS
Events: Round 1 of Women’s Team and Men’s Team Qualifying
Time: 6:30 PM IST
Venue: National Exhibition Centre in Solihull
BADMINTON
India vs Pakistan
Event: Mixed Team Group Stage Match
Time: 11 PM IST
Venue: National Exhibition Centre in Solihull
BOXING
Indians In Action
Shiva Thapa (Men’s 63.5kg) – Round of 32
Sumit Kundu (Men’s 75kg) – Round of 32
Rohit Tokas (Men’s 67kg) – Round of 32
Ashish Chaudhary (Men’s 75kG) – Round of 32
Time: 9 PM IST
Venue: National Exhibition Centre in Solihull
SQUASH
Event: Women’s and Men’s Singles Preliminary Round of 64
Time: 9 PM IST
Venue: University of Birmingham Hockey and Squash Centre
TRIATHLON
Event: Men’s and Women’s Individual Sprint Distance Final
Indians In Action: Adarsh MS, Vishwanath Yadav (Men); Sanjana Joshi, Pragnya Mohan (Women)
Time: 8 PM IST
Venue: Sutton Park
SWIMMING
Indians In Action: Sajan Prakash, Srihari Nataraj, Kushagra Rawat
Time: 7:30 PM IST
Venue: Sandwell Aquatics Centre
LAWN BOWL
Indians In Actions: Sunil Bahadur, Chandan Kumar Singh, Navneet Singh, Dinesh Kumar, Mridul Borgohain, Pinki, Tania Choudhury, Rupa Rani Tirkey, Nayan Moni Saikia, Lovely Choubey
Time: 11:30 PM IST
Venue: Victoria Park Bowling Greens In Leamington Spa