Wednesday, Jul 27, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home Sports

Commonwealth Games 2022: India's Day 1 Schedule – Watch Out For Cricket, Hockey, Badminton, Other Events

The Indian women’s hockey and cricket teams will open their CWG 2022 campaign on July 29 in Birmingham. India will play Pakistan in a Mixed Team badminton tie.

The Indian women's cricket team after their arrival in Birmingham for Commonwealth Games 2022.
The Indian women's cricket team after their arrival in Birmingham for Commonwealth Games 2022. Twitter (@CGI_Bghm)

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 27 Jul 2022 5:21 pm

India will be aiming to increase their medal count at the Commonwealth Games 2022 when the quadrennial event begins in Birmingham on July 28. India finished third with 66 medals behind Australia and England in the last edition at Gold Coast. (More Sports News)

Sony Sports Network has the broadcast rights for the Commonwealth Games 2022 in India. Sony TEN 1, Sony TEN 2, Sony TEN 3, Sony SIX, and Sony TEN 4 will live telecast the CWG 2022 in India. Fans can also watch the live streaming of CWG 2022 on SonyLIV app on all android and apple devices.

Apart from Sony Network, DD Sports will also live stream the CWG 2022 opening ceremony in India.

India has sent a strong 300-plus contentment including 200-plus athletes at the CWG 2022. However, the Indian contingent were dealt with a major blow when Olympic champion and World Championships silver medallist Neeraj Chopra pulled out of the Games due to a groin injury.     

Shooting has been India’s go-to event when it comes to medals but with the exclusion of the sport in this edition, the country has to depend on traditionally strong disciplines like wrestling, badminton, weightlifting, boxing, table tennis and athletics.

Related stories

Live Streaming Of Commonwealth Games 2022 Opening Ceremony: When And Where To Watch CWG 2022 Live In India

Commonwealth Games 2022: Pooja Vastrakar, Sabbhineni Meghana Miss Birmingham Flight After Testing COVID Positive

Neeraj Chopra Ruled Out Of Commonwealth Games 2022 In Birmingham Due To Injury

The Commonwealth Games 2022 Opening Ceremony will be held at the Alexander stadium on July 28. July 29 will mark the official Day 1 of the Commonwealth Games 2022 in Birmingham.

The Indian women’s cricket team will be one of the star attractions on the opening day along with women’s hockey, table tennis, India vs Pakistan in badminton, boxing and other events. Let’s take a look at India’s Day 1 schedule at Birmingham.

Commonwealth Games 2022 – India’s Day 1 Schedule

CRICKET

Women vs Australia
Event: Women’s Cricket, Group A Match
Time: 4:30 PM IST
Venue: Edgbaston Cricket Ground, Birmingham

HOCKEY

India vs Ghana
Event: Women’s Hockey, Pool A Match
Time: 6:30 PM IST
Venue: University of Birmingham Hockey and Squash Centre

TABLE TENNIS

Events: Round 1 of Women’s Team and Men’s Team Qualifying
Time: 6:30 PM IST 
Venue: National Exhibition Centre in Solihull

BADMINTON

India vs Pakistan
Event: Mixed Team Group Stage Match
Time: 11 PM IST 
Venue: National Exhibition Centre in Solihull

BOXING

Indians In Action
Shiva Thapa (Men’s 63.5kg) – Round of 32
Sumit Kundu (Men’s 75kg) – Round of 32
Rohit Tokas (Men’s 67kg) – Round of 32
Ashish Chaudhary (Men’s 75kG) – Round of 32
Time: 9 PM IST 
Venue: National Exhibition Centre in Solihull

SQUASH

Event: Women’s and Men’s Singles Preliminary Round of 64
Time:  9 PM IST
Venue: University of Birmingham Hockey and Squash Centre

TRIATHLON

Event: Men’s and Women’s Individual Sprint Distance Final
Indians In Action: Adarsh MS, Vishwanath Yadav (Men); Sanjana Joshi, Pragnya Mohan (Women)
Time: 8 PM IST 
Venue: Sutton Park   

SWIMMING

Indians In Action: Sajan Prakash, Srihari Nataraj, Kushagra Rawat  
Time: 7:30 PM IST 
Venue: Sandwell Aquatics Centre

LAWN BOWL

Indians In Actions: Sunil Bahadur, Chandan Kumar Singh, Navneet Singh, Dinesh Kumar, Mridul Borgohain, Pinki, Tania Choudhury, Rupa Rani Tirkey, Nayan Moni Saikia, Lovely Choubey
Time: 11:30 PM IST 
Venue: Victoria Park Bowling Greens In Leamington Spa

Tags

Sports India At Commonwealth Games Commonwealth Games Commonwealth Games 2022 India National Women’s Cricket Team India National Women Hockey Team Cricket Hockey Badminton Squash Table Tennis Lawn Bowl Swimming Boxing Neeraj Chopra
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read