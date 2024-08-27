Sports

Cliff Diving World Series: Carlson Wins Canada Leg - In Pics

Molly Carlson scored a fairytale victory at the first-ever Red Bull Cliff Diving World Series stop in Canada on Sunday afternoon, leaping onto the top of the podium for the second time this season in front of friends, family and thousands of jubilant fans in her home city of Montreal. In the men’s competition, Great Britain's Aidan Heslop secured his third win of the season to take the lead in a thrilling title fight. Carlson, who had opened up this season with victory in Athens before seeing her great rival Rhiannan Iffland reel off four wins in a row, was imperious as she ripped dive after dive into the St. Lawrence River. -Seven-time champion Iffland of Australia took the runner-up spot to maintain her championship lead, while the USA's Kaylea Arnett returned from injury to claim her third podium in three events this season.