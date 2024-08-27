Aidan Heslop of the UK and Molly Carlson of Canada poses for a photo during the final competition day of the sixth stop of the Red Bull Cliff Diving World Series in Montreal, Canada on August 25, 2024.
(L-R) Rhiannan Iffland of Australia, Molly Carlson of Canada and Kaylea Arnett of the USA react on the podium during the final competition day of the sixth stop of the Red Bull Cliff Diving World Series in Montreal, Canada on August 25, 2024.
(L-R) Constantin Popovici of Romania celebrates with Aidan Heslop of the UK and Yolotl Martinez of Mexico during the final competition day of the sixth stop of the Red Bull Cliff Diving World Series in Montreal, Canada on August 25, 2024.
Molly Carlson of Canada dives from the 21 metre platform during the final competition day of the sixth stop of the Red Bull Cliff Diving World Series in Montreal, Canada on August 25, 2024.
Aidan Heslop of the UK dives from the 27 metre platform during the final competition day of the sixth stop of the Red Bull Cliff Diving World Series in Montreal, Canada on August 25, 2024.
Aidan Heslop of the UK dives from the 27 metre platform while Molly Carlson of Canada films from the lower platform during the second competition day of the sixth stop of the Red Bull Cliff Diving World Series in Montreal, Canada on August 24, 2024.
Molly Carlson of Canada acknowledges the crowd from the 21 metre platform during the second competition day of the sixth stop of the Red Bull Cliff Diving World Series in Montreal, Canada on August 24, 2024.
Molly Carlson of Canada films in the athletes area during the first competition day of the sixth stop of the Red Bull Cliff Diving World Series in Montreal, Canada on August 23, 2024.
Permanent divers (L-R) Independent Athlete, Nikita Fedotov, Oleksiy Prygorov of the Ukraine, Carlos Gimeno of Spain, Molly Carlson of Canada, Simone Leathead of Canada, Aidan Heslop of the UK, Maria Paula Quintero of Colombia, James Lichtenstein of the USA, Jonathan Paredes of Mexico, Meili Carpenterof the USA, Rhiannan Iffland of Australia and Constantin Popovici of Romania pose for a group picture during the first competition day of the sixth stop of the Red Bull Cliff Diving World Series in Montreal, Canada on August 23, 2024.
The divers pose for a group picture during the first competition day of the sixth stop of the Red Bull Cliff Diving World Series in Montreal, Canada on August 23, 2024.