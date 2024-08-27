Sports

Cliff Diving World Series: Carlson Wins Canada Leg - In Pics

Molly Carlson scored a fairytale victory at the first-ever Red Bull Cliff Diving World Series stop in Canada on Sunday afternoon, leaping onto the top of the podium for the second time this season in front of friends, family and thousands of jubilant fans in her home city of Montreal. In the men’s competition, Great Britain's Aidan Heslop secured his third win of the season to take the lead in a thrilling title fight. Carlson, who had opened up this season with victory in Athens before seeing her great rival Rhiannan Iffland reel off four wins in a row, was imperious as she ripped dive after dive into the St. Lawrence River. -Seven-time champion Iffland of Australia took the runner-up spot to maintain her championship lead, while the USA's Kaylea Arnett returned from injury to claim her third podium in three events this season.

Red Bull Cliff Diving World Series: Aidan Heslop, Molly Carlson | Romina Amato / Red Bull Content Pool

Aidan Heslop of the UK and Molly Carlson of Canada poses for a photo during the final competition day of the sixth stop of the Red Bull Cliff Diving World Series in Montreal, Canada on August 25, 2024.

2/10
Red Bull Cliff Diving World Series: Rhiannan Iffland of Australia, Molly Carlson of Canada and Kaylea Arnett of the USA react on the podium
Red Bull Cliff Diving World Series: Rhiannan Iffland of Australia, Molly Carlson of Canada and Kaylea Arnett of the USA react on the podium | Dean Treml / Red Bull Content Pool

(L-R) Rhiannan Iffland of Australia, Molly Carlson of Canada and Kaylea Arnett of the USA react on the podium during the final competition day of the sixth stop of the Red Bull Cliff Diving World Series in Montreal, Canada on August 25, 2024.

3/10
Red Bull Cliff Diving World Series: Constantin Popovici of Romania celebrates with Aidan Heslop of the UK and Yolotl Martinez of Mexico during the final competition
Red Bull Cliff Diving World Series: Constantin Popovici of Romania celebrates with Aidan Heslop of the UK and Yolotl Martinez of Mexico during the final competition | Romina Amato / Red Bull Content Pool

(L-R) Constantin Popovici of Romania celebrates with Aidan Heslop of the UK and Yolotl Martinez of Mexico during the final competition day of the sixth stop of the Red Bull Cliff Diving World Series in Montreal, Canada on August 25, 2024.

4/10
Red Bull Cliff Diving World Series: Molly Carlson
Red Bull Cliff Diving World Series: Molly Carlson | Romina Amato / Red Bull Content Pool

Molly Carlson of Canada dives from the 21 metre platform during the final competition day of the sixth stop of the Red Bull Cliff Diving World Series in Montreal, Canada on August 25, 2024.

5/10
Red Bull Cliff Diving World Series: Aidan Heslop
Red Bull Cliff Diving World Series: Aidan Heslop | Romina Amato / Red Bull Content Pool

Aidan Heslop of the UK dives from the 27 metre platform during the final competition day of the sixth stop of the Red Bull Cliff Diving World Series in Montreal, Canada on August 25, 2024.

6/10
Red Bull Cliff Diving World Series: Aidan Heslop, Molly Carlson
Red Bull Cliff Diving World Series: Aidan Heslop, Molly Carlson | Dean Treml / Red Bull Content Pool

Aidan Heslop of the UK dives from the 27 metre platform while Molly Carlson of Canada films from the lower platform during the second competition day of the sixth stop of the Red Bull Cliff Diving World Series in Montreal, Canada on August 24, 2024.

7/10
Red Bull Cliff Diving World Series: Molly Carlson of Canada acknowledges the crowd from the 21 metre platform
Red Bull Cliff Diving World Series: Molly Carlson of Canada acknowledges the crowd from the 21 metre platform | Romina Amato / Red Bull Content Pool

Molly Carlson of Canada acknowledges the crowd from the 21 metre platform during the second competition day of the sixth stop of the Red Bull Cliff Diving World Series in Montreal, Canada on August 24, 2024.

8/10
Red Bull Cliff Diving World Series: Molly Carlson of Canada films in the athletes area
Red Bull Cliff Diving World Series: Molly Carlson of Canada films in the athletes area | Dean Treml / Red Bull Content Pool

Molly Carlson of Canada films in the athletes area during the first competition day of the sixth stop of the Red Bull Cliff Diving World Series in Montreal, Canada on August 23, 2024.

9/10
Red Bull Cliff Diving World Series: Permanent divers
Red Bull Cliff Diving World Series: Permanent divers | Romina Amato / Red Bull Content Pool

Permanent divers (L-R) Independent Athlete, Nikita Fedotov, Oleksiy Prygorov of the Ukraine, Carlos Gimeno of Spain, Molly Carlson of Canada, Simone Leathead of Canada, Aidan Heslop of the UK, Maria Paula Quintero of Colombia, James Lichtenstein of the USA, Jonathan Paredes of Mexico, Meili Carpenterof the USA, Rhiannan Iffland of Australia and Constantin Popovici of Romania pose for a group picture during the first competition day of the sixth stop of the Red Bull Cliff Diving World Series in Montreal, Canada on August 23, 2024.

10/10
Red Bull Cliff Diving World Series: Divers
Red Bull Cliff Diving World Series: Divers | Romina Amato / Red Bull Content Pool

The divers pose for a group picture during the first competition day of the sixth stop of the Red Bull Cliff Diving World Series in Montreal, Canada on August 23, 2024.

