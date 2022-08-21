Sunday, Aug 21, 2022
Outlook.com
×
Outlook.com
×
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home Sports

Cincinnati Open 2022: Petra Kvitova, Stefanos Tsitsipas Enter Finals

Petra Kvitova will take on Caroline Garcia in the women's singles final, while Stefanos Tsitsipas take on Borna Coric for the men's singles honours.

Stefanos Tsitsipas, left, and Daniil Medvedev after their semi-final match.
Stefanos Tsitsipas, left, and Daniil Medvedev after their semi-final match. AP Photo

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 21 Aug 2022 12:16 pm

Petra Kvitova outlasted Madison Keys 6-7 (6) 6-4 6-3 to reach the Western & Southern Open final. (More Tennis News)

The 32-year-old Kvitova had never advanced to the semifinals in 10 prior appearances in the Cincinnati tournament. It is Czech's 40th career final, and she'll face another surprise entrant in Frenchwoman Caroline Garcia, the first qualifier to reach the final in Cincinnati.

"That's nice to have this experience, even in my age," Kvitova said, smiling on Saturday.

"In my career, I had many, many finals, but never here. It feels different because it's for the first time in Cincinnati."

Related stories

Cincinnati Open 2022: Daniil Medvedev, Madison Keys Register Easy Victories To Enter Semifinals

Cincinnati Open 2022: Madison Keys Upsets Top-Ranked Iga Swiatek To Advance Into Quarterfinals

Cincinnati Open 2022: Borna Coric Spoils Rafael Nadal Return From Injury Lay-Off Ahead Of US Open

Kvitova almost didn't make it out of the first round, having to save a match point against last year's finalist, Jil Teichmann. She also needed three sets to beat fifth-ranked Ons Jabeur in the third round.

"It's like a second chance that you are almost gone and now you are still here and playing in the (final)," Kvitova said.

Keys, the 2019 champion in Cincinnati, defeated three grand slam winners this week, but couldn't close out Kvitova.

The 28-year-old Garcia won her seventh straight match, beating sixth-seeded Aryna Sabalenka 6-2 4-6 6-1.

There were two rain stoppages during the match, totaling four hours. Garcia took the first set, but following an almost 2 1/2-hour delay, Sabalenka forced a third set.

The second rain delay came with Garcia leading 3-1 in the third. But once play resumed, she made quick work of the Belarusian, winning three straight games to become the first qualifier to reach the finals in a WTA 1000 event.

"No one expected it, that's for sure," Garcia said.

"It's a long way to come from (qualifiers). It's one match at a time. Try to take the best from every match and improve through the tournament.”

It will be the ninth meeting between Kvitova and Garcia, with Kvitova winning five, including two straight wins in Miami and Madrid.

"She's a great champion,” Garcia said. “You have to play faster and move better on court against a player like this. It's a great challenge for me to play against Petra."

There was an unexpected finalist on the men's side as well.

Crotian Borna Coric, who was ranked No. 152 and entered the event with a protected injury ranking, reached the final by defeating four seeds, including No. 9 Cameron Norrie in straight sets 6-3 6-4 in the semis.

Coric, the lowest seed to ever reach the finals in Cincinnati, faces a tall order on Sunday in world No. 4 Stefanos Tsitsipas who defeated top-ranked Daniil Medvedev 7-6 6-3 6-3 in the featured semifinal match on centre court.

Tsitsipas reached the semifinals for the third straight year, but it's his first final after losing in the semis each of the past two years. Tsitsipas defeated Medvedev for the third time in ten meetings.

Coric says he's realistic about his chances on Sunday.

"He's a big favorite in the final tomorrow, obviously," Coric said.

"I've done everything that I could this week. More than I expected. I'm just going to go out there and enjoy myself tomorrow."

Tags

Sports Tennis Cincinnati Open Cincinnati Masters WTA ATP Petra Kvitova Stefanos Tsitsipas Caroline Garcia Borna Coric Daniil Medvedev Madison Keys Aryna Sabalenka
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read