Chinese Grand Prix: McLaren's Lando Norris Takes Pole In Sprint Race - In Pics

McLaren driver Lando Norris pipped Lewis Hamilton to take pole position for the sprint race at the Chinese Formula One Grand Prix in a wet qualifying session. Norris had his fastest lap time deleted and then reinstated towards the fag end of the session as he trumped Hamilton by 1.261 seconds. Hamilton edged out Aston Martin's Fernando Alonso by 0.714 seconds as the red-hot Max Verstappen could only manage fourth position. The Red Bull driver made mistakes on two laps before sneaking in at the end. His Red Bull teammate Sergio Perez in sixth split the Ferraris of Carlos Sainz and Charles Leclerc, who took seventh despite a crash on his first lap that needed a pit stop to replace a damaged front wing and left him with a bent steering.