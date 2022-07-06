Wednesday, Jul 06, 2022
Chennaiyin FC Sign Former Bundesliga Striker Petar Sliskovic Ahead Of ISL 2022-23

Petar Sliskovic made his Bundesliga debut at the age of 19 with FSV Mainz and played for the club for five seasons, until 2015.

Petar Sliskovic has scored 136 goals in the 359 games in his career.
Petar Sliskovic has scored 136 goals in the 359 games in his career.

Updated: 06 Jul 2022 5:17 pm

Former champions Chennaiyin FC have bolstered their frontline with the addition of Croatian striker Petar Sliskovic ahead of the upcoming Indian Super League (ISL) season. (More Football News)

A product of FSV Frankurt’s youth academy, Sliskovic made his professional debut at the age of 19 in the Bundesliga with FSV Mainz and played for the club for five seasons, until 2015.

This marquee announcement comes right after the Chennaiyin FC camp was bolstered by Ghanaian forward Kwame Karikari’s services.

“I am very happy about my move to Chennaiyin FC. It's a great club to go to, I hear. And I'll give everything to make sure we succeed,” Sliskovic said ahead of his maiden stint in India.

Sliskovic plays mostly as a centre-forward and has 136 goals and 16 assists to his credit from 359 games. Most of his career, he has played highly competitive football in Germany.

Besides FSV Mainz, the tall striker has also played for several other German clubs including Hallescher FC, Viktoria 1889 Berlin and MSV Duisburg. FC Aarau is the only non-German club Sliskovic has played for so far in his 12-year-long career. He has also represented Croatia U-21 team.

