Wednesday, Apr 06, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home Sports

Chelsea Vs Real Madrid, Live Streaming: How To Watch UEFA Champions League, Quarter-final First Leg

Chelsea could eliminate Real Madrid in the Champions League again. Check match and telecast details of Chelsea vs Real Madrid, quarter-final first leg encounter.

Chelsea Vs Real Madrid, Live Streaming: How To Watch UEFA Champions League, Quarter-final First Leg
Thomas Tuchel's Chelsea are the defending UEFA Champions League champions. AP Photo

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 06 Apr 2022 2:19 pm

Holders Chelsea play host to 13-time champions Real Madrid in a titanic UEFA Champions League 2021-22 quarter-final first leg match at Stamford Bridge, London tonight. The tie is a replay of one of the last season's sem-final, which the Blues won 3-1 on aggregate. (More Football News)

The Chelsea vs Real Madrid, UEFA Champions League match will be telecast live on Sony Ten 2 SD/HD, Sony Ten 3/HD and Sony Ten 4/HD channels. Fans can also stream the match live on SonyLiv and JioTV. The match starts at 12:30 AM IST (Thursday). In another match tonight, Villarreal face Bayern Munich at the iconic El Madrigal, Villarreal, Spain.

Despite the continued uncertainty surrounding Chelsea's imminent sale, Thomas Tuchel's Blues have done well in the title defence campaign, beating Lille 4-1 on aggregate in the previous round. But they were humbled 1-4 by Brentford in their Premier League outing before the big clash against Real Madrid.

Related stories

UEFA Champions League Preview: Villarreal Face Massive Test Against Robert Lewandowski's Bayern Munich

UEFA Champions League, Quarter-finals: Liverpool Beat Benfica 3-1 In First Leg

UEFA Champions League, Quarter-finals: Kevin De Bruyne Helps Manchester City Beat Atletico Madrid In First Leg

Real Madrid produced a scintillating performance in their last 16 second leg match against a star-studded Paris Saint-Germain side 3-2 on aggregate to book a  quarterfinal. But Carlo Ancelotti's men were hammered by Barcelona in El Clasico before two Karim Benzema, again, penalties salvaged a 2-1 against Celta Vigo.

Ancelotti was in doubt for the London visit after showing COVID-19 symptoms, but hours before the match, Real Madrid revealed that the manager will join the team after returning a negative result.

Chelsea vs Real Madrid Head-to-head

Real Madrid are winless against Chelsea. In the five previous meetings, Chelsea have won twice. The other two meetings have ended in draws.

In fact, Real Madrid's last away win against an English side in the UEFA Champions League was against Liverpool (3-) during the 2014-15 season.

Likely XIs

Chelsea: Edouard Mendy; Andreas Christensen, Thiago Silva, Antonio Rudiger; Reece James, N'Golo Kante, Jorginho, Marcos Alonso; Hakim Ziyech, Mason Mount; Kai Havertz.

Real Madrid: Thibaut Courtois; Dani Carvajal, Eder Militao, David Alaba, Ferland Mendy; Luka Modric, Casemiro, Toni Kroos; Marco Asensio, Karim Benzema, Vinicius Jr.

Tags

Sports Football Chelsea Vs Real Madrid UEFA Champions League Real Madrid Chelsea Thomas Tuchel Carlo Ancelotti Karim Benzema  SonyLiv Sony Ten Live Streaming Preview
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read