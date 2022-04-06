Villarreal Vs Bayern Munich, Live Streaming: How To Watch UEFA Champions League, Quarter-final First Leg

Bayern Munich will start as the firm favourites when they meet Villarreal in the first leg match of their UEFA Champions League 2021-22, quarter-final tie. But the six-time champions from Germany would be wary of the threat possessed by Unai Emery's disciplined Villarreal. (More Football News)

The Villarreal Vs Bayern Munich, Champions League match will be telacast live on Sony Ten 1 SD/HD, Fans can also stream the match live on SonyLiv and JioTV. The match starts 12:30 AM IST (Thursday). In another quarter-final match tonight, holders Chelsea host 13-time champions Real Madrid at Stamford Bridge, London.

All eyes will be on Robert Lewandowski when Bayern Munich take on Villarreal at the iconic El Madrigal tonight. The Polish superstar is averaging a goal every 58 minutes in this season’s Champions League, and he is the leading scorer with 12 goals in eight matches. It will take some effort to stop Lewandowski.

Besides Lewandowski, Julian Nagelsmann's Bavarians also have an ensemble of starcast. featuring the likes of Serge Gnabry, Thomas Muller, Leroy Sane, etc. It will take a massive effort from Villarreal to stop the German juggernaut.

Bayern haven’t lost on the road in Europe since Matchday 1 of the Champions League 2017-18 group stage defeat to Paris Saint-Germain. In the last 16, Bayern defeated RB Salzburg 8-2 on aggregate to qualify for the quarter-finals for a competition record 20th time.

Villarreal defeated Italian giants Juventus in the last 16 4-1 on aggregate with the second leg in Turin producing a 3-0 win. La Liga side will hope for a similar performance against Bayern.

Villarreal vs Bayern Munich Head-to-head Record

Bayern Munich lead Villarreal 2-0 in the head-to-head record, with 2-0 and 3-1 wins the last time they met in 2011.

Likely Playing XIs

Villarreal : Geronimo Rulli; Serge Aurier, Raul Albiol, Pau Torres, Pervis Estupinan; Yeremy Pino, Dani Parejo, Etienne Capoue, Manu Trigueros; Arnaut Danjuma, Gerard Moreno.