Friday, Dec 09, 2022
Outlook.com
×
Outlook.com
×
Go Back to Outlook Business

BWF World Tour Finals: HS Prannoy Ends Campaign On A High With Win Over World No. 1 Viktor Axelsen

Home Sports

BWF World Tour Finals: HS Prannoy Ends Campaign On A High With Win Over World No. 1 Viktor Axelsen

The tie was already inconsequential for Prannoy, as he had lost his earlier two Group A matches.

Prannoy celebrates his BWF World Tour Finals win over Axelsen.
Prannoy celebrates his BWF World Tour Finals win over Axelsen. AP

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 09 Dec 2022 6:07 pm

Already out of reckoning, top Indian shuttler HS Prannoy stunned world number one and Olympic champion Viktor Axelsen in three games to end his BWF World Tour Finals campaign with a memorable win in Bangkok on Friday. (More Badminton News)

The tie was already inconsequential for Prannoy, seeded third in the tournament, as he had lost his earlier two Group A matches, but the Indian pulled off a shock 14-21 21-17 21-18 win over the top seed Dane in 51 minutes to at least end his campaign on a high.

This was Prannoy's second career win over Axelsen, whom he had beaten during the Indonesia Masters last year. The career head-to-head record is, however, in favour of Axelsen at 5-2.

On Thursday, Prannoy had lost to China's Lu Guang Zu in his second Group A match to bow out of the semi-final race. The 30-year-old from Kerala had lost 21-23 21-17 19-21 in a gruelling 84-minute contest.

The top two players in each group will make it to the knockout stage. 

Prannoy is the lone Indian competing in the season-ending tournament.

Tags

Sports Badminton BWF World Tour Finals BWF HS Prannoy Viktor Axelsen Indonesia Masters Lu Guang Zu Olympics
Advertisement

Watch More

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read