Tuesday, Sep 27, 2022
BWF World Rankings: HS Prannoy Returns To Top 15, Lakshya Sen Remains At 9th

PV Sindhu, who had skipped the BWF World Championships and Japan Open due to injury, remained static on sixth in the women's list.

HS Prannoy reached a career-high 8th in June 2018.
HS Prannoy reached a career-high 8th in June 2018. File Photo

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 27 Sep 2022 7:03 pm

Star Indian shuttler HS Prannoy returned to the top 15 after a string of impressive performances in the latest BWF World Rankings released on Tuesday. (More Badminton News)

Prannoy, who reached back-to-back quarterfinals at the World Championships and Japan Open Super 750, jumped a spot to 15th.

Young Lakshya Sen continued to be the top-ranked Indian at the ninth position in the men's rankings, while Kidambi Srikanth rose a rung to 11th.

Two-time Olympic medallist PV Sindhu, who had skipped the World Championships and Japan Open due to an injury, remained static on sixth in the womens' list.

London Olympics bronze medallist Saina Nehwal, on the other hand, moved one place to 31st.

The men's doubles pair of Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty, who claimed their maiden gold at the Commonwealth Games and a first-ever bronze at World Championships, remained static at the eighth spot.

World Championship quarterfinalists MR Arjun and Dhruv Kapila jumped three spots to the 23rd place.

In women's doubles, Ashwini Ponnappa and Sikki Reddy climbed a couple spots to be 23rd.

