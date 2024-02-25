Bundesliga: Harry Kane Brace Helps Bayern Munich Beat RB Leipzig 2-1 - In Pics

Bayern players celebrate after the German Bundesliga soccer match between FC Bayern Munich and RB Leipzig at the Allianz Arena in Munich, Germany.
Bayern's Harry Kane scores his side's second goal during the German Bundesliga soccer match between FC Bayern Munich and RB Leipzig at the Allianz Arena in Munich, Germany.
Bayern's Joshua Kimmich, left, and Leipzig's Xavi Simons challenge for the ball during the German Bundesliga soccer match between FC Bayern Munich and RB Leipzig at the Allianz Arena in Munich, Germany.
Bayern's Jamal Musiala, foreground, reacts after Leipzig's Benjamin Sesko (30) scored his side's opening goal during the German Bundesliga soccer match between FC Bayern Munich and RB Leipzig at the Allianz Arena in Munich, Germany.
Leipzig's Benjamin Sesko (30) celebrates with team mates after scoring his side's opening goal during the German Bundesliga soccer match between FC Bayern Munich and RB Leipzig at the Allianz Arena in Munich, Germany.
Leipzig's Amadou Haidara, left, and Bayern's Jamal Musiala challenge for the ball during the German Bundesliga soccer match between FC Bayern Munich and RB Leipzig at the Allianz Arena in Munich, Germany.
Bayern's Harry Kane, right, celebrates with team mate Jamal Musiala after scoring his side's opening goal during the German Bundesliga soccer match between FC Bayern Munich and RB Leipzig at the Allianz Arena in Munich, Germany.
Leipzig's Xaver Schlager, left, and Bayern's Aleksandar Pavlovic challenge for the ball during the German Bundesliga soccer match between FC Bayern Munich and RB Leipzig at the Allianz Arena in Munich, Germany.
Leipzig's David Raum, left, and Bayern's Leroy Sane challenge for the ball during the German Bundesliga soccer match between FC Bayern Munich and RB Leipzig at the Allianz Arena in Munich, Germany.
Bayern's head coach Thomas Tuchel gestures ahead of the German Bundesliga soccer match between FC Bayern Munich and RB Leipzig at the Allianz Arena in Munich, Germany.