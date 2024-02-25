Sports

Bundesliga: Harry Kane Brace Helps Bayern Munich Beat RB Leipzig 2-1 - In Pics

A brace from England football team skipper Harry Kane helped Bayern Munich beat RB Leipzig 2-1 to keep the pressure on Bayer Leverkusen in the Bundesliga. Kane placed in a brilliant strike late on after also opening the scoring with a left-footed finish, before Benjamin Sesko scored for Leipzig. The Englishman now scored 27 Bundesliga goals and 31 in all competitions since joining from Spurs in the summer.

Photo Webdesk
Photo Webdesk

February 25, 2024

Bundesliga 2023-24: FC Bayern Munich vs RB Leipzig | Photo: AP/Matthias Schrader

Bayern players celebrate after the German Bundesliga soccer match between FC Bayern Munich and RB Leipzig at the Allianz Arena in Munich, Germany.

1/9
Bundesliga 2023-24: FC Bayern Munich vs RB Leipzig
Bundesliga 2023-24: FC Bayern Munich vs RB Leipzig | Photo: AP/Matthias Schrader
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social

Bayern's Harry Kane scores his side's second goal during the German Bundesliga soccer match between FC Bayern Munich and RB Leipzig at the Allianz Arena in Munich, Germany.

2/9
Bundesliga 2023-24: FC Bayern Munich vs RB Leipzig
Bundesliga 2023-24: FC Bayern Munich vs RB Leipzig | Photo: AP/Matthias Schrader
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social

Bayern's Joshua Kimmich, left, and Leipzig's Xavi Simons challenge for the ball during the German Bundesliga soccer match between FC Bayern Munich and RB Leipzig at the Allianz Arena in Munich, Germany.

Advertisement
3/9
Matthias Schrader
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social

Bayern's Jamal Musiala, foreground, reacts after Leipzig's Benjamin Sesko (30) scored his side's opening goal during the German Bundesliga soccer match between FC Bayern Munich and RB Leipzig at the Allianz Arena in Munich, Germany.

Advertisement
4/9
Matthias Schrader
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social

Leipzig's Benjamin Sesko (30) celebrates with team mates after scoring his side's opening goal during the German Bundesliga soccer match between FC Bayern Munich and RB Leipzig at the Allianz Arena in Munich, Germany.

Advertisement
5/9
Bundesliga 2023-24: FC Bayern Munich vs RB Leipzig
Bundesliga 2023-24: FC Bayern Munich vs RB Leipzig | Photo: AP/Matthias Schrader
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social

Leipzig's Amadou Haidara, left, and Bayern's Jamal Musiala challenge for the ball during the German Bundesliga soccer match between FC Bayern Munich and RB Leipzig at the Allianz Arena in Munich, Germany.

Advertisement
6/9
Bundesliga 2023-24: FC Bayern Munich vs RB Leipzig
Bundesliga 2023-24: FC Bayern Munich vs RB Leipzig | Photo: AP/Matthias Schrader
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social

Bayern's Harry Kane, right, celebrates with team mate Jamal Musiala after scoring his side's opening goal during the German Bundesliga soccer match between FC Bayern Munich and RB Leipzig at the Allianz Arena in Munich, Germany.

7/9
Bundesliga 2023-24: FC Bayern Munich vs RB Leipzig
Bundesliga 2023-24: FC Bayern Munich vs RB Leipzig | Photo: AP/Matthias Schrader
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social

Leipzig's Xaver Schlager, left, and Bayern's Aleksandar Pavlovic challenge for the ball during the German Bundesliga soccer match between FC Bayern Munich and RB Leipzig at the Allianz Arena in Munich, Germany.

8/9
Bundesliga 2023-24: FC Bayern Munich vs RB Leipzig
Bundesliga 2023-24: FC Bayern Munich vs RB Leipzig | Photo: AP/Matthias Schrader
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social

Leipzig's David Raum, left, and Bayern's Leroy Sane challenge for the ball during the German Bundesliga soccer match between FC Bayern Munich and RB Leipzig at the Allianz Arena in Munich, Germany.

9/9
Bundesliga 2023-24: FC Bayern Munich vs RB Leipzig
Bundesliga 2023-24: FC Bayern Munich vs RB Leipzig | Photo: Sven Hoppe/dpa via AP
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social

Bayern's head coach Thomas Tuchel gestures ahead of the German Bundesliga soccer match between FC Bayern Munich and RB Leipzig at the Allianz Arena in Munich, Germany.

Tags
Advertisement
MOST POPULAR
Advertisement
WATCH
Advertisement
PHOTOS
Advertisement
Advertisement
Important: We are happy to announce that we have successfully completed the migration of our site @outlookindia.com to enhance your experience as valuable user. But due to the scale of operations some data discrepancies may arise. We apologize for any inconvenience and thank you for your patience and understanding during this period.
Advertisement
Advertisement