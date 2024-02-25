Sports

Bundesliga: Harry Kane Brace Helps Bayern Munich Beat RB Leipzig 2-1 - In Pics

A brace from England football team skipper Harry Kane helped Bayern Munich beat RB Leipzig 2-1 to keep the pressure on Bayer Leverkusen in the Bundesliga. Kane placed in a brilliant strike late on after also opening the scoring with a left-footed finish, before Benjamin Sesko scored for Leipzig. The Englishman now scored 27 Bundesliga goals and 31 in all competitions since joining from Spurs in the summer.