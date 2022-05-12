Thursday, May 12, 2022
Boris Becker In Prison: Jailed Tennis Legend Replaced By Alexander Zverev's Brother As French Open Pundit

Boris Becker has been jailed for hiding GBP 2.5 million worth of assets and loans to avoid paying his debts.

Boris Becker reportedly has a TV contract till 2023. AP

Updated: 12 May 2022 12:44 am

Tennis legend Boris Becker, who is currently serving a two-and-a-half years jail sentence for hiding assets in bankruptcy, has been replaced by Alexander Zverev's brother Mischa Zverev as an expert for French Open 2022. (More Tennis News)

The three-time Wimbledon champion Becker, who was sentenced to prison in late April, reportedly has a TV contract till 2023. However, the recent developments have forced TV giant Eurosport to find a replacement for him. 

"In Mischa Zverev, we have an expert who is not only close to the action but who has already worked for Eurosport during the Grand Slams and also for the entire Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games tennis tournament from the studio of Munich-Unterfohring for Eurosport. He knows both our team and the processes," said Gernot Bauer, head of sports at Eurosport Germany, in a press release.

French Open 2022 kicks off on May 22 while the conclusion of the event is scheduled for June 5. 

“It will be two intensive weeks of tennis with top matches. Not only do I want to explain to the audience the small details that can often make a big difference, but I also want to convey their enthusiasm for tennis,” said Mischa Zverev on his appointment.

The 54-year-old German, Boris Becker, was found to have transferred hundreds of thousands of pounds (dollars) after his June 2017 bankruptcy from his business account to other accounts, including those of his ex-wife Barbara and estranged wife Sharlely “Lilly” Becker.

He was also convicted of failing to declare a property in Germany and hiding an 825,000 euro ($871,000) bank loan and shares in a tech firm.

With inputs from AP

