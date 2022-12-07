Wednesday, Dec 07, 2022
Belgium Forward Eden Hazard Retires From International Football

09 Dec | 20:30 pm
croatia
Croatia
brazil
Brazil
10 Dec | 00:30 am
netherlands
Netherlands
argentina
Argentina
10 Dec | 20:30 pm
morocco
Morocco
portugal
Portugal
11 Dec | 00:30 am
england
England
france
France
Full Table
07 Dec | 00:30 am
portugal
Portugal
6
portugal
Switzerland
1
06 Dec | 20:30 pm
morocco
Morocco
0
morocco
Spain
0
05 Dec | 00:30 am
brazil
Brazil
4
brazil
South Korea
1
05 Dec | 20:30 pm
japan
Japan
1
japan
Croatia
1
05 Dec | 00:30 am
england
England
3
england
Senegal
0
04 Dec | 20:30 pm
france
France
3
france
Poland
1
04 Dec | 00:30 am
argentina
Argentina
2
argentina
Australia
1
03 Dec | 20:30 pm
netherlands
Netherlands
3
netherlands
USA
1
03 Dec | 00:30 am
cameroon
Cameroon
1
cameroon
Brazil
0
03 Dec | 00:30 am
serbia
Serbia
2
serbia
Switzerland
3
Full Table
POINTS TABLE
GROUPS >>
TEAMS MP W D L GD PT
Netherlands 3 2 1 0 4 7
Senegal 3 2 0 1 1 6
Ecuador 3 1 1 1 1 4
Qatar 3 0 0 3 -6 0
TEAMS MP W D L GD PT
England 3 2 1 0 7 7
USA 3 1 2 0 1 5
Iran 3 1 0 2 -3 3
Wales 3 0 1 2 -5 1
TEAMS MP W D L GD PT
Argentina 3 2 0 1 3 6
Poland 3 1 1 1 0 4
Mexico 3 1 1 1 -1 4
Saudi Arabia 3 1 0 2 -2 3
TEAMS MP W D L GD PT
France 3 2 0 1 3 6
Australia 3 2 0 1 -1 6
Tunisia 3 1 1 1 0 4
Denmark 3 0 1 2 -2 1
TEAMS MP W D L GD PT
Japan 3 2 0 1 1 6
Spain 3 1 1 1 6 4
Germany 3 1 1 1 1 4
Costa Rica 3 1 0 2 -8 3
TEAMS MP W D L GD PT
Morocco 3 2 1 0 3 7
Croatia 3 2 1 0 3 5
Belgium 3 1 1 1 -1 4
Canada 3 0 0 3 -5 0
TEAMS MP W D L GD PT
Brazil 3 2 0 1 2 6
Switzerland 3 2 0 1 1 6
Cameroon 3 1 1 1 0 4
Serbia 3 0 1 2 -3 1
TEAMS MP W D L GD PT
Portugal 3 2 0 1 2 6
South Korea 3 1 1 1 0 4
Uruguay 3 1 1 1 0 4
Ghana 3 1 0 2 -2 3

Belgium Forward Eden Hazard Retires From International Football

Belgium forward Eden Hazard retired from international soccer on Wednesday, nearly a week after his country’s aging generation of players was eliminated from the World Cup.

Belgium's Eden Hazard made 126 appearances and scored 33 goals.
Belgium's Eden Hazard made 126 appearances and scored 33 goals. AP
img
AP
UPDATED 07 Dec 2022 7:06 pm

Belgium forward Eden Hazard retired from international soccer on Wednesday, nearly a week after his country’s aging generation of players was eliminated from the World Cup. (More Football News)

The 31-year-old winger made his debut with the national team in 2008 at the age of 17. He made 126 appearances and scored 33 goals.

“A page turns today...” the Real Madrid player wrote on his Instagram page on Wednesday. “Thanks for all the happiness shared since 2008. Decided to end my international career. The succession is ready. I will miss you guys...”

Belgium was eliminated from the tournament after a 0-0 draw with Croatia, which advanced as the second-place team in Group F behind Morocco. Hazard failed to score in the group stage.

Minutes after the game, Belgium coach Roberto Martinez announced he would be leaving his role after more than six years — a decision he said he had reached before the tournament started.

Martinez’s exit coincides with the likely breakup of Belgium’s “Golden Generation,” an era featuring standout attacking players like Hazard, Kevin De Bruyne and Romelu Lukaku.

