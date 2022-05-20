BCCI President Sourav Ganguly Gets New Address In Lower Rawdon Street For INR 40 Crore

In an attempt to move away from hustle and bustle, and have some privacy, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) president Sourav Ganguly has decided to leave his ancestral Behala residence and move to Lower Rawdon Street in central Kolkata, where he has bought a 23.6-cottah plot for about INR 40 crore on with a two-storey building.

Fondly known as Prince of Calcutta and Maharaj, former India captain Sourav Ganguly is a proud owner of a 2 BHK apartment in North Harrow, London. But this is the first time, Ganguly has bought a home in Kolkata. His new address will be 8/1A Lower Rawdon Street.

Ganguly was born and brought up in his Biren Roy Road residence and went on to establish himself as one of the prominent figures in Indian cricket. According to sources, Ganguly is the co-owner of his new address along with mother Nirupa Ganguly, wife Dona Ganguly and daughter Sana Ganguly.

“Happy to have my own home…. I think that’s what it is. Living centrally will also be convenient… and the hardest bit is to leave a place where I lived 48 years,” Ganguly was quoted as saying to The Telegraph.

According to sources, Ganguly bought this property from businesspersons Anupama Bagri, her uncle Keshav Das Binani and his son Nikunj. The value of the land in Ganguly’s new property is about INR 1.7 per cottah.

It is yet to be known when Ganguly will be shifting to his new address but it is expected to happen soon. Talking about houses, Ganguly has recently signed on dotted lines to be a brand ambassador of Joyville Shapoorji Housing, a branch of Shapoorji Pallonji Group.

