Sports

Bundesliga 2024-25: Kane On Target As Bayern Thump Union Berlin - In Pics

Harry Kane scored two goals and set up another as Bayern Munich’s winning run in the Bundesliga continued with a 3-0 victory over Union Berlin on Saturday. Bayern leads the Bundesliga by three points following Leipzig’s 2-1 loss to Borussia Dortmund later Saturday. Bayern has won its last four games against German opponents in the league and cup without conceding a goal. It’s a different story in Europe, with Bayern on a run of two losses in the Champions League — most recently a 4-1 defeat at Barcelona — ahead of hosting Benfica on Wednesday.