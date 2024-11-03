Sports

Bundesliga 2024-25: Kane On Target As Bayern Thump Union Berlin - In Pics

Harry Kane scored two goals and set up another as Bayern Munich’s winning run in the Bundesliga continued with a 3-0 victory over Union Berlin on Saturday. Bayern leads the Bundesliga by three points following Leipzig’s 2-1 loss to Borussia Dortmund later Saturday. Bayern has won its last four games against German opponents in the league and cup without conceding a goal. It’s a different story in Europe, with Bayern on a run of two losses in the Champions League — most recently a 4-1 defeat at Barcelona — ahead of hosting Benfica on Wednesday.

Bundesliga 2024-25: Union Berlin vs Bayern Munich
Bundesliga 2024-25: Bayern Munich vs Union Berlin | Photo: AP/Matthias Schrader

Union's Leopold Querfeld, centre, heads the ball during the Bundesliga soccer match between Bayern Munich and Union Berlin at the Allianz Arena in Munich, Germany.

Bundesliga 2024-25: Bayern Munich vs Union Berlin
Bundesliga 2024-25: Union Berlin vs Bayern Munich | Photo: AP/Matthias Schrader
Union's Benedict Hollerbach, centre, challenges for the ball with Bayern's Joshua Kimmich, left, and Bayern's Michael Olise during the Bundesliga soccer match between Bayern Munich and Union Berlin at the Allianz Arena in Munich, Germany.

Bundesliga: Union Berlin vs Bayern Munich
Bundesliga: Bayern Munich vs Union Berlin | Photo: AP/Matthias Schrader
Union's Diogo Leite, left, challenges for the ball with Bayern's Raphael Guerreiro during the Bundesliga soccer match between Bayern Munich and Union Berlin at the Allianz Arena in Munich, Germany.

Bundesliga: Bayern Munich vs Union Berlin
Bundesliga: Union Berlin vs Bayern Munich | Photo: AP/Matthias Schrader
Bayern Munich players celebrate after Bayern's Harry Kane, centre, scored his side's third goal during the Bundesliga soccer match between Bayern Munich and Union Berlin at the Allianz Arena in Munich, Germany.

Bundesliga Soccer Match: Union Berlin vs Bayern Munich
Bundesliga Soccer Match: Bayern Munich vs Union Berlin | Photo: AP/Matthias Schrader
Bayern's Harry Kane, centre, in action during the Bundesliga soccer match between Bayern Munich and Union Berlin at the Allianz Arena in Munich, Germany.

Bundesliga Soccer Match: Bayern Munich vs Union Berlin
Bundesliga Soccer Match: Union Berlin vs Bayern Munich | Photo: AP/Matthias Schrader
Bayern's Kingsley Coman celebrates after scoring his side's second goal during the Bundesliga soccer match between Bayern Munich and Union Berlin at the Allianz Arena in Munich, Germany.

Germany Soccer Bundesliga: Union Berlin vs Bayern Munich
Germany Soccer Bundesliga: Bayern Munich vs Union Berlin | Photo: AP/Matthias Schrader
Union's goalkeeper Frederik Ronnow, right, makes a save during the Bundesliga soccer match between Bayern Munich and Union Berlin at the Allianz Arena in Munich, Germany.

Germany Soccer Bundesliga: Bayern Munich vs Union Berlin
Germany Soccer Bundesliga: Union Berlin vs Bayern Munich | Photo: AP/Matthias Schrader
Bayern's Kingsley Coman, left, challenges for the ball with Union's Christopher Trimmel during the Bundesliga soccer match between Bayern Munich and Union Berlin at the Allianz Arena in Munich, Germany.

Union Berlin vs Bayern Munich
Bayern Munich vs Union Berlin | Photo: AP/Matthias Schrader
Bayern's Harry Kane shoots to score from the penalty spot during the Bundesliga soccer match between Bayern Munich and Union Berlin at the Allianz Arena in Munich, Germany.

Bayern Munich vs Union Berlin
Union Berlin vs Bayern Munich | Photo: AP/Matthias Schrader
Union's Christopher Trimmel challenges for the ball with Bayern's Kim Min-jae, top left, during the Bundesliga soccer match between Bayern Munich and Union Berlin at the Allianz Arena in Munich, Germany.

