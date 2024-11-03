Union's Leopold Querfeld, centre, heads the ball during the Bundesliga soccer match between Bayern Munich and Union Berlin at the Allianz Arena in Munich, Germany.
Union's Benedict Hollerbach, centre, challenges for the ball with Bayern's Joshua Kimmich, left, and Bayern's Michael Olise during the Bundesliga soccer match between Bayern Munich and Union Berlin at the Allianz Arena in Munich, Germany.
Union's Diogo Leite, left, challenges for the ball with Bayern's Raphael Guerreiro during the Bundesliga soccer match between Bayern Munich and Union Berlin at the Allianz Arena in Munich, Germany.
Bayern Munich players celebrate after Bayern's Harry Kane, centre, scored his side's third goal during the Bundesliga soccer match between Bayern Munich and Union Berlin at the Allianz Arena in Munich, Germany.
Bayern's Harry Kane, centre, in action during the Bundesliga soccer match between Bayern Munich and Union Berlin at the Allianz Arena in Munich, Germany.
Bayern's Kingsley Coman celebrates after scoring his side's second goal during the Bundesliga soccer match between Bayern Munich and Union Berlin at the Allianz Arena in Munich, Germany.
Union's goalkeeper Frederik Ronnow, right, makes a save during the Bundesliga soccer match between Bayern Munich and Union Berlin at the Allianz Arena in Munich, Germany.
Bayern's Kingsley Coman, left, challenges for the ball with Union's Christopher Trimmel during the Bundesliga soccer match between Bayern Munich and Union Berlin at the Allianz Arena in Munich, Germany.
Bayern's Harry Kane shoots to score from the penalty spot during the Bundesliga soccer match between Bayern Munich and Union Berlin at the Allianz Arena in Munich, Germany.
Union's Christopher Trimmel challenges for the ball with Bayern's Kim Min-jae, top left, during the Bundesliga soccer match between Bayern Munich and Union Berlin at the Allianz Arena in Munich, Germany.