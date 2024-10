Sports

Bayer Leverkusen Pip AC Milan 1-0 To Win Second Straight Champions League Game - In Pics

Victor Boniface’s goal made the difference as Bayer Leverkusen beat AC Milan 1-0 in their first UEFA Champions League home game in nearly two years. Alejandro Grimaldo lit up the game with a backheel pass for Jeremie Frimpong to shoot before Boniface finished on the rebound on Wednesday (October 2, 2024). Alvaro Morata missed a close-range header for Milan late on, and the match was packed with close refereeing calls that could have easily tipped the game Milan’s way.