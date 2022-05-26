BAN Vs SL, Live Cricket Scores, Second Test, Day 4: Dhaka Tie In Balance As Sri Lankan Batsmen Fight

A bit of help from the weather and some dogged bating by the Sri Lankan top order has left the second Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka Test in Dhaka in balance. Sri Lanka trail by 83 runs and look good to overhaul Bangladesh's first innings score of 365. Lanka will bank on two in-form batsmen and former captains Angelo Mathews and Dinesh Chandimal to stay afloat on Day 4 on Thursday. Get here live cricket scores and updates of BAN vs SL.



8:30 MA IST: Lanka's Day Again

A rain-hit Day 3 belonged to Sri Lanka on Wednesday. Resolute batting by the Lankans denied the hosts any advantage at Mirpur. Sri Lankan captain Dimuth Karunaratne hit 80 from 155 balls with nine fours. Dhananjaya de Silva made 58. Angelo Mathews, who scored 199 in the first Test, was batting on 58 with Dinesh Chandimal on 10. The aim will be to take the first innings lead and put Bangladesh under some pressure, should the weather permit.

8:40 AM IST: Shakib At It

Left-arm spinner Shakib Al Hasan, who returned figures of 3-59, was the only threat the Sri Lankans faced. This BAN vs SL Test has been dominated by top batsmen like Mushfiqur Rahim and Litton Das, who scored centuries and produced a record sixth-wicket partnership.