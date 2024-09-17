Badminton

BAI Lapse Leaves Para Shuttler Pranay Seth Stranded In Indonesia

Pranay Seth's personally-funded trip was rendered futile as the Badminton Association of India failed to process his entry in time for an international tournament in Indonesia

pranay-seth-india-para-badminton-player
File photo of Indian para badminton player Pranay Seth. Photo: Instagram/Pranay Seth
info_icon

Indian para badminton player Pranay Seth found himself in a tangle as he learned that his entry for an international tournament in Indonesia had not been processed by the Badminton Association of India (BAI). Despite receiving assurances from the BAI that his entry had been accepted, Pranay arrived in Indonesia, only to learn a day before the event that he was not registered to compete. (More Sports News)

Pranay, a budding para badminton player in the SL4 category, had bagged silver in the men’s doubles SL3-SL4 category with Bittu Kumar at the Egypt Para-Badminton International 2024 tourney. Pranay had worked hard to secure funds for his travel, accommodation and visa, hoping to showcase his talent on the international stage.

But the personally-funded trip was rendered futile due to this administrative oversight by BAI.

Talking about the personal and financial sacrifices he made to arrange for his participation in the tournament, Pranay said, “I am feeling helpless as all other athletes have started playing but I can't play.

"My aim is to qualify for bigger tournaments but due to such mistakes all my chances will be impacted as I won't get ranking points. Also, I was playing singles and doubles but due to this my partner will also suffer. I am expecting immediate help from authorities.”

India's Paralympic champion shuttler Nitesh Kumar. - File
Nitesh Kumar Unhappy With BAI, Wants Para Badminton To Be Brought Under PCI

BY Outlook Sports Desk

The incident is the latest in a series of complaints from India's para badminton players regarding BAI. Senior players, including recent Paralympics gold medallist Nitesh Kumar, Sukant Kadam and Krishna Nagar, have publicly expressed dissatisfaction with BAI’s lack of attention and support for para badminton.

Many have called for the Union sports ministry to transfer the management of para badminton to the Paralympic Committee of India (PCI), which is evidently viewed as a more supportive organization for para athletes.

