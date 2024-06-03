Badminton

Some of the world's finest talents, including Indian stars like PV Sindhu and Lakshya Sen, will be seen in action at the Indonesia Open 2024 BWF Super 1000 tournament, starting in Jakarta on Tuesday (June 4). This is the last major badminton competition before the Paris Olympics. Watch the Indonesia Open live. (More Badminton News)

Here's all you need to know about the Kapal Api Group Indonesia Open 2024 (for sponsorship reasons) -- seeded players, events, venue, telecast details, etc.

Preview

First played in 1982, the Indonesia Open is one of the most events in the BWF World Tour. In its 42nd year, the Indonesia Open is one of the only four Super 1000 events in the 2024 BWF calendar -- others being the All England Open, China Open and Malaysia Open.

These four will continue to be the top events until the end of the 2026 season; of course, together with BWF World Tour Finals. And the majority of the players competing in the Indonesia Open have already confirmed Paris tickets.

Venue

The 2024 edition of the Indonesia Open will be played at Istora Gelora Bung Karno, an indoor stadium in Jakarta, Indonesia from June 4 to 9.

Seeded Players

Men's Singles: 1. Defending champion Viktor Axelsen (withdrew) of Denmark; 2. Shi Yuqi of China; 3. Jonatan Christie of Indonesia; 4. Anders Antonsen of Denmark; 5. Kodai Naraoka of Japan; 6. Li Shifeng of China; 7. Anthony Sinisuka Ginting of Indonesia; 8. Kunlavut Vitidsarn of Thailand.

Indians in the fray: HS Prannoy, Lakshya Sen, Priyanshu Rajawat and Kiran George.

Women's Singles: 1. An Se-young of South Korea; 2. Defending champion Chen Yufei of China; 3. Carolina Marin of Spain; 4. Tai Tzu-ying (withdrew) of Chinese Taipei; 5. Akane Yamaguchi of Japan; 6. Wang Zhiyi of China; 7. Han Yue of China; 8. He Bingjiao of China.

Indians in the fray: PV Sindhu, Aakarshi Kashyap

Men's Doubles: 1. Defending champions Satwiksairaj Rankireddy/ Chirag Shetty of India (withdrew); 2. Liang Weikeng/Wang Chang of China; 3. Kang Min-hyuk/Seo Seung-jae of South Korea; 4. Kim Astrup/Anders Skaarup Rasmussen of Denmark; 5. Aaron Chia/Soh Wooi Yik of Malaysia; 6. Takuro Hoki/Yugo Kobayashi of Japan; 7. Fajar Alfian/Muhammad Rian Ardianto of Indonesia; 8. Liu Yuchen/Ou Xuanyi of China.

Indians in the fray: None

Women's Doubles: 1. Chen Qingchen/Jia Yifan of China; 2. Defending champions Baek Ha-na/Lee So-hee of South Korea; 3. Liu Shengshu/Tan Ning of China; 4. Nami Matsuyama/Chiharu Shida of Japan; 5. Zhang Shuxian/Zheng Yu of China; 6. Kim So-yeong/Kong Hee-yong of South Korea; 7. Mayu Matsumoto/Wakana Nagahara of Japan; 8. Apriyani Rahayu/Siti Fadia Silva Ramadhanti of Indonesia.

Indians in the fray: Tressa Jolly/Gayatri Gopichand; Rutaparna/Swetaparna Panda; Tanisha Crasto/Ashwini Ponnappa

Mixed Doubles: 1. Defending champions Zheng Siwei/Huang Yaqiong of China; 2. Feng Yanzhe/Huang Dongping of China; 3. Yuta Watanabe/Arisa Higashino of Japan; 4. Seo Seung-jae/Chae Yoo-jung of South Korea; 5. Jiang Zhenbang/Wei Yaxin of China; 6. Dechapol Puavaranukroh/Sapsiree Taerattanachai of Thailand; 7. Tang Chun Man/Tse Ying Suet of Hong Kong; 8. Kim Won-ho/Jeong Na-eun of South Korea.

Indians in the fray: B Sumeeth Reddy/N Sikki Reddy

How to watch the Indonesia Open 2024 live?

In India, the Indonesia Open 2024 can be watched on Sports 18 TV channels; and the live streaming Open will be available on JioCinema and BWF TV YouTube channel.

Elsewhere...

SPOTV 1 and BWF TV YouTube channel (Indonesia); Astro SuperSport 4 and BWF TV YouTube channel (Malaysia); SPOTV 1 and BWF TV YouTube channel (Singapore).

