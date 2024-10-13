Badminton

Bendigo International Challenge: India's Tanya Hemanth Wins Women's Singles Title In Australia

India's Tanya Hemanth beat Tung Ciou-Tong of Chinese Taipei in straight games to win the women's singles title at the Bendigo International Challenge badminton tournament title, on Sunday

Badminton At Paris Olympic Games 2024 X
Reprsentative photo for Badminton Photo: X | Paris 2024
info_icon

India's Tanya Hemanth beat Tung Ciou-Tong of Chinese Taipei in straight games to win the women's singles title at the Bendigo International Challenge badminton tournament title, on Sunday. (More Badminton News)

The second seeded Tanya beat her opponent Tung, seeded sixth in the tournament, 21-17, 21-17 in the women's singles final that lasted 41 minutes.

This was 21-year-old Tanya’s third international title and first of the year. She finished runner-up at the Polish Open and Azerbaijan International in 2024.

She won titles at the India International in 2022 and Iran Fajr International in 2023.

In the men's doubles final, the top-seeded Indian pair of Hariharan Amsakarunan and Ruban Kumar Rethinasabapathi lost to the Chinese Taipei duo of Chen Cheng Kuan and Po Li-Wei 17-21, 14-21.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. India Vs Australia Highlights, Women's T20 WC: Harmanpreet Kaur's Fifty Goes In Vain As IND-W Lose By 9 Runs To AUS-W
  2. PAK Vs ENG: Pakistan Fans In Disbelief As PCB Drops Babar, Shaheen From Test Squad
  3. England Vs Scotland Highlights, Women's T20 World Cup 2024: ENG-W Thrash SCO-W By 10 Wickets
  4. Ranji Trophy Elite Group A Day 3 Report: Tanush Kotian’s Five-Wicket Haul Fuels Mumbai's Comeback Against Baroda
  5. Ranji Trophy Group B Day 2 Report: Himachal Pradesh Maintain Upper Hand Over Uttarakhand
Football News
  1. UEFA Nations League: Lamine Yamal Ruled Out Of Serbia Clash Due To Muscle Injury
  2. Liverpool 1-2 Manchester City, WSL: Khadija Shaw Grabs Late Winner At Anfield
  3. Who Will Win The Ballon d'Or? Cafu And Dida Back Vinicius Junior
  4. Man United 3-0 Spurs, Women's Premier League: Marc Skinner's Side Continue Their Positive Start
  5. Spain 1-0 Denmark, Nations League: Luis De La Fuente Calls Coaching La Roja 'A Joy' During Unbeaten Streak
Tennis News
  1. Wuhan Open 2024: Aryna Sabalenka Not Focused On WTA Rankings After Title Success
  2. Wuhan Open 2024: Aryna Sabalenka Defeats Zheng Qinwen, Completes Hat-Trick
  3. Shanghai Masters: Sinner Defeats Djokovic - In Pics
  4. Shanghai Masters: Djokovic Made To Wait For 100th Title As Sinner Reigns Supreme
  5. Shanghai Masters: Sinner Hopes To See 'Legend' Djokovic On The Big Stages For Years To Come
Hockey News
  1. Hockey India League Player Auction, Day 1: Harmanpreet Singh, Abhishek, Hardik Score Lucrative Bids
  2. Hockey India League Player Auction Highlights: Harmanpreet Singh And Abhishek Shine As Day 1's Most Expensive Buys
  3. HIL Player Auction, Day 1: Harmanpreet Singh Tops The Chart As Highest-Paid Pick In First Half
  4. Hockey India Senior Women Inter-Department National Championship: Schedule, Teams, Venue
  5. HIL: Soorma Hockey Club Signs Sardar Singh, Rani Rampal As Indian Coaches And Mentors

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Accused In Gauri Lankesh Murder Receive Grand Welcome After Bail, Sparking Controversy
  2. The Last Of The Kolkata Tram Riders
  3. Day In Pics: October 13, 2024
  4. Delhi Police Detains Sonam Wangchuk And 20 Others For Protesting Outside Ladakh Bhawan
  5. SP's Candidate Announcement Raises Questions About Congress Alliance In Uttar Pradesh
Entertainment News
  1. The Enemy Who Rejuvenates | Ashutosh Rana As Raavan 
  2. ‘Raavan Conquered, Ram Set Free’ | Interview With Ashutosh Rana
  3. Jigra Review: The Alia Bhatt-starrer Doesn’t Fire but Fizzle Out
  4. ‘Call Me Bae’ Gets ‘Kho Gaye Hum Kahan’ in Gen Z’s World
  5. CTRL Review: Vikramaditya Motwane’s Digital Thriller Offers Recycled Ideas On Tech And Boundaries
US News
  1. SpaceX’s Mechanical Arms Make History By Catching Starship Booster At Launch Pad | Details
  2. Trump Vows To Enact 'Operation Aurora' If Elected At Colorado Rally | Key Details Explained
  3. WWU Tragedy: Two University Students Found Dead In Separate Incidents Within 24 Hours
  4. After Wake-Up Call From Hurricane Helene, Thousands Of Floridians Evacuated For Milton
  5. US Meteorologists Targeted With Death Threats Amid Hurricane Conspiracy Theories
World News
  1. US Will Send Air Defence Battery, American Troops To Israel To Bolster Defences Against Iran
  2. UNIFIL Explained: The UN's Peacekeeping Mission In Lebanon
  3. Hurricane Milton Recovery: Florida Residents Face Power Outages And Extensive Damage
  4. India Joins Countries Condemning Israel’s Attacks On UN Peacekeepers In Lebanon
  5. SpaceX’s Mechanical Arms Make History By Catching Starship Booster At Launch Pad | Details
Latest Stories
  1. New Zealand Vs Pakistan Live Streaming, Women's T20 World Cup Group A: When, Where To Watch NZ-W Vs PAK-W Match
  2. Denmark Open 2024 Live Streaming: Dates, Venue, Prize Money, Indians In Action, Where To Watch - All You Need To Know
  3. Daily Horoscope For Today, October 13, 2024: Read Astrological Predictions For All Zodiac Signs
  4. In Haryana BJP Has Won, But Congress Has Not Lost
  5. Your Next Summer Getaway: Sziget Festival, Budapest
  6. ICC Women's T20 WC 2024: Who Won Yesterday? Check Highlights And Updated Points Table
  7. Middle East Tensions: UN Warns Of Greater Regional Conflict; Iran Bans Pagers, Walkie Talkies | Latest
  8. Baba Siddique Death: State Funeral For NCP Leader; Police Suspect Lawrence Bishnoi Gang Connection | What We Know