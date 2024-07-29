Badminton

Lakshya Sen At Paris Olympic Games 2024: What Does The IND Shuttler Needs To Do To Progress - Explained

The 22-year-old defeated Cordon 21-8, 22-20 in straight games win. However, the result has now been cancelled as per BWF

Lakshya Sen, Badminton, Paris Olympic Games 2024, Instagram Photo
File photo of Lakshya Sen in action. Badminton Photo
Guatemala's veteran badminton player Kevin Cordon has pulled out of the 2024 Paris Olympics due to an elbow injury, the the Badminton World Federation announced on Sunday. (Full Olympics Coverage | More Sports News)

Cordon, who was a semi-finalist at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, lost his opening match to India's Lakshya Sen. The 22-year-old defeated Cordon 21-8, 22-20 in straight games win. However, the result now stands cancelled.

“As per BWF General Competition Regulations for group stage play, the results of all matches played, or yet to be played, involving Cordon in Group L are now considered deleted,” the world body said in a statement.

Cordon's withdrawal now means Group L will now be a three-man group

What This Means To Lakshya Sen's Result?

Sen's win against Cordon now stands cancelled after BWF's statement. The young Indian shuttler now has to win his matches against Julien Carraggi and Jonatan Christie.

Paris Olympics 2024 Live Streaming In India

When is Lakshya Sen Vs Julien Carraggi, Paris Olympics 2024 Group L Match?

The group stage match between Lakshya Sen and Julien Carraggi at the Paris Olympics 2024 will be held on July 29, Monday at the La Chapelle Arena at around 5:30 PM IST.

Where to watch the Paris Olympics 2024 live on television in India?

Indian sports fans in India can watch the Paris Olympics on television via Sports 18 network.

Where to watch live streaming of the Paris Olympics 2024 in India?

The live streaming of Paris Olympics will be available on JioCinema app and website.

