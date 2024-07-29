Lakshya Sen At Paris Olympic Games 2024: What Does The IND Shuttler Needs To Do To Progress - Explained

Guatemala's veteran badminton player Kevin Cordon has pulled out of the 2024 Paris Olympics due to an elbow injury, the the Badminton World Federation announced on Sunday. (Full Olympics Coverage | More Sports News)
Cordon, who was a semi-finalist at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, lost his opening match to India's Lakshya Sen. The 22-year-old defeated Cordon 21-8, 22-20 in straight games win. However, the result now stands cancelled.
“As per BWF General Competition Regulations for group stage play, the results of all matches played, or yet to be played, involving Cordon in Group L are now considered deleted,” the world body said in a statement.
Cordon's withdrawal now means Group L will now be a three-man group
What This Means To Lakshya Sen's Result?
Sen's win against Cordon now stands cancelled after BWF's statement. The young Indian shuttler now has to win his matches against Julien Carraggi and Jonatan Christie.
