Saturday, Jan 22, 2022
Australian Open 2022: World Number 2 Daniil Medvedev Advances To Fourth Round

2021 finalist Daniil Medvedev will next face either US' Maxime Cressy or Australian wildcard entry Chris O'Connell in the fourth round of men's singles at Australian Open 2022.

Russia’s Daniil Medvedev plays a backhand return to Botic van de Zandschulp at Australian Open 2022. - AP

Updated: 22 Jan 2022 2:54 pm

Daniil Medvedev didn't mind the crowd reaction this time. The No. 2-ranked Medvedev had a 6-4, 6-4, 6-2 win over Botic Van de Zandschulp in the third round, two days after a challenging second-round win over Nick Kyrgios. (More Tennis News)

Australian Open 2022, Day 4: Daniil Medvedev, Stefanos Tsitsipas Enter Third Round

The U.S. Open champion was unsettled by the booing and jeering when he took on one of the local favorites but had no such concerns on Margaret Court Arena as he advanced to the fourth round for the fourth straight year in Australia.

“I'll put it this way. It's easier to play a guy from Netherlands than a guy from Australia in Australia, in Melbourne,” he told the crowd, before offering some relationship advice to the fans. 

“Every good relationship must have it's ups and downs. I hope it's going to be more good times than bad times, otherwise it doesn't work.”

Medvedev, a finalist in 2021, will next face either Maxime Cressy of the U.S. or Australian wildcard entry Chris O'Connell.

