The West Indies captain Rovman Powell has won the toss and opted to bowl first against Australia in the first T20 International cricket match at Bellerive Oval, Hobart Friday. (Scorecard | More Cricket News)
Unlike the preceding three-match One-Day International series which was won by Australia 3-0, the T20Is is expected to be a close affair. Both sides have brought in their big guns and with the ICC T20 World Cup only months away, this three-match series is one to look out for.
"It looks a pretty good surface. We expected good grass coverage, good carry, said Powell at the toss. "The guys have been playing good T20 cricket. It's an opportunity to keep expressing ourselves. That's what we keep telling the guys."
West Indies playing XI: Brandon King, Johnson Charles, Nicholas Pooran (wk), Shai Hope, Rovman Powell (c), Sherfane Rutherford, Andre Russell, Romario Shepherd, Akeal Hosein, Alzarri Joseph, Gudakesh Motie.
For the Aussies, David Warner stood in for Mitchell Marsh, who is playing despite being COVID-positive, at the toss. Warner thus became the first Australian to play 100 internationals in each format of the game.
"We were going to bowl first as well. Wicket looks nice. Generally in the first six [overs] you can give yourself some time. There's some variables with the wind, and one side a bit big," Warner said. "Mitch has taken his mask off today. He's come back alright. If the game was yesterday he wouldn't have been able to play. No Spencer Johnson or Aaron Hardie but it's still six changes from the last T20I Australia played."
Australia playing XI: David Warner, Josh Inglis, Mitchell Marsh (c), Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, Tim David, Matthew Wade (wk), Sean Abbott, Adam Zampa, Jason Behrendorff, Josh Hazlewood.
Earlier in the day, Australia recalled veteran pacer Michael Neser to the Test squad for the tour of New Zealand. The 33-year-old last played for Australia in a Test match in December 2022.
Australia's tour of New Zealand 2024 starts with the first of three T20Is at Sky Stadium, Wellington on February 21. The two-match Test series, Australia's first in New Zealand since 2016, commences on February 29 at Basin Reserve, Wellington.
Australia's squad for New Zealand Test series: Pat Cummins (c), Scott Boland, Alex Carey, Cameron Green, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Nathan Lyon, Mitchell Marsh, Michael Neser, Matthew Renshaw, Steve Smith, Mitchell Starc.