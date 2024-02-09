For the Aussies, David Warner stood in for Mitchell Marsh, who is playing despite being COVID-positive, at the toss. Warner thus became the first Australian to play 100 internationals in each format of the game.

"We were going to bowl first as well. Wicket looks nice. Generally in the first six [overs] you can give yourself some time. There's some variables with the wind, and one side a bit big," Warner said. "Mitch has taken his mask off today. He's come back alright. If the game was yesterday he wouldn't have been able to play. No Spencer Johnson or Aaron Hardie but it's still six changes from the last T20I Australia played."

Australia playing XI: David Warner, Josh Inglis, Mitchell Marsh (c), Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, Tim David, Matthew Wade (wk), Sean Abbott, Adam Zampa, Jason Behrendorff, Josh Hazlewood.