Australia Vs West Indies, 1st T20I, Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch WI's Tour Of AUS 2024 On TV And Online

After the conclusion of the Test series and the ODI series, Australia and the West Indies will lock horns in the T20Is starting from Friday, February 9. As per the official schedule, the first T20 game will be played at the Bellerive Oval in Hobart followed by the second T20 on February 11 at the Adelaide Oval. The third and final T20 will be played at the Perth Stadium on February 13. (More Cricket News)
As per the official ICC T20 Rankings, Australia are fourth and will be high on confidence after thrashing the tourists 3-0 in the recently concluded ODI series.
Advertisement
Aussies will be led by the versatile all-rounder Mitchell Marsh in the T20 series and perhaps the selectors will be eagle-eyed on his captaincy keeping in mind the T20 World Cup 2024 on the horizon. Glenn Maxwell is in the squad and fit to face the West Indies.
Advertisement
As for the West Indies, Rovman Powell-led side will look to bounce after a disappointing ODI series. Former skipper Jason Holder and hard-hitter Kyle Mayers are in the 15-man squad. The men from the Caribbean are seventh in the ICC men's T20I rankings.
Advertisement
Australia vs West Indies T20 head-to-head
Talking about the head-to-head record, West Indies hold a slight edge over the Aussies in the T20Is. Of the 19 matches played, West Indies have won 10 whereas the Aussies have won nine.
Advertisement
When will the Australia vs West Indies, 1st T20I, be played?
The 1st T20I between Australia and the West Indies is scheduled to be played on February 9, 2024, Friday, at 1:30 PM IST.
Where will the Australia vs West Indies, 1st T20I, be played?
The 1st T20I between Australia and West Indies will be played at Bellerive Oval in Hobart.
Which TV channel will broadcast Australia vs West Indies, T20I Series?
All three Australia vs West Indies T20I matches will be broadcast on Star Sports 2, Star Star Sports 1 Hindi and their respective HD channels in India.
Where will the Australia vs West Indies, T20I Series, be live-streamed online?
Disney+ Hotstar will be streaming Australia vs West Indies, T20I Series, live, online.
Australia vs West Indies T20 2024 squads
Australia T20 squad: Mitchell Marsh (captain), Sean Abbott, Jason Behrendorff, Tim David, Nathan Ellis, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Josh Inglis (wicketkeeper), Glenn Maxwell, Matt Short, Marcus Stoinis, Matthew Wade (wicketkeeper), David Warner, Adam Zampa
West Indies T20 squad: Rovman Powell (captain), Shai Hope (wicketkeeper), Johnson Charles (wicketkeeper), Roston Chase, Jason Holder, Akeal Hosein, Alzarri Joseph, Brandon King, Kyle Mayers, Gudakesh Motie, Nicholas Pooran (wicketkeeper), Andre Russell, Sherfane Rutherford, Romario Shepherd, Oshane Thomas