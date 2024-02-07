Australia Vs West Indies, 1st T20I, Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch WI's Tour Of AUS 2024 On TV And Online

After the conclusion of the Test series and the ODI series, Australia and the West Indies will lock horns in the T20Is starting from Friday, February 9. As per the official schedule, the first T20 game will be played at the Bellerive Oval in Hobart followed by the second T20 on February 11 at the Adelaide Oval. The third and final T20 will be played at the Perth Stadium on February 13. (More Cricket News)