Australia Open 2024: Jannik Sinner Wins Maiden Grand Slam Title, Beats Daniil Medvedev in Thriller - In Pics

Jannik Sinner showcased a remarkable comeback and won his maiden Grand Slam title defeating Daniil Madvedev of Russia in the men’s singles at the Australian Open 2024. Sinner lost the first two sets with 3-6, 3-6 but soon made his comeback and dominated Medvedev in the next three sets winning with 6-4,6-4 and 6-3. Sinner became the first Italian man to win a Grand Slam since Adriano Panatta in 1976