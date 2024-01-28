Jannik Sinner of Italy holds the Norman Brookes Challenge Cup aloft after defeating Daniil Medvedev of Russia in the men's singles final at the Australian Open tennis championships at Melbourne Park, in Melbourne, Australia.
Australia Open 2024: Jannik Sinner Wins Maiden Grand Slam Title, Beats Daniil Medvedev in Thriller - In Pics
Jannik Sinner showcased a remarkable comeback and won his maiden Grand Slam title defeating Daniil Madvedev of Russia in the men’s singles at the Australian Open 2024. Sinner lost the first two sets with 3-6, 3-6 but soon made his comeback and dominated Medvedev in the next three sets winning with 6-4,6-4 and 6-3. Sinner became the first Italian man to win a Grand Slam since Adriano Panatta in 1976
Jannik Sinner, left, of Italy gestures as he holds the Norman Brookes Challenge Cup after defeating Daniil Medvedev, right, of Russia in the men's singles final at the Australian Open tennis championships at Melbourne Park, in Melbourne, Australia.
Daniil Medvedev of Russia gestures as he addresses the audience following his loss to Jannik Sinner of Italy in the men's singles final at the Australian Open tennis championships at Melbourne Park, in Melbourne, Australia.
Jannik Sinner of Italy poses with his support team after receiving the Norman Brookes Challenge Cup after defeating Daniil Medvedev of Russia in the men's singles final at the Australian Open tennis championships at Melbourne Park, in Melbourne, Australia.
Jannik Sinner of Italy waves as he celebrates defeating Daniil Medvedev of Russia in the men's singles final at the Australian Open tennis championships at Melbourne Park, in Melbourne, Australia.
Jannik Sinner of Italy, left, is congratulated by Daniil Medvedev of Russia after his victory in the men's singles final at the Australian Open tennis championships at Melbourne Park, in Melbourne, Australia.
Daniil Medvedev of Russia hits a backhand to Jannik Sinner of Italy during the men's singles final at the Australian Open tennis championships at Melbourne Park, in Melbourne, Australia.
Jannik Sinner of Italy plays a backhand return to Daniil Medvedev of Russia during the men's singles final at the Australian Open tennis championships at Melbourne Park, in Melbourne, Australia.