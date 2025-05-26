Sports

Athletic Bilbao Vs Barcelona: Champions Sign Off In Style As Lewandowski Seals La Liga Finale

Robert Lewandowski’s brace helped Barcelona seal their La Liga title-winning season with a convincing 3-0 victory over Athletic Club. Having already secured the league with two games to spare, Barca reached 100 league goals as Lewandowski opened the scoring with a delicate chip in the 14th minute, then headed home Raphinha’s corner three minutes later. Substitute Dani Olmo added a late penalty in stoppage time to confirm the win. Barcelona finished with 88 points, four clear of Real Madrid, completing a domestic treble under coach Hansi Flick in his first season. Athletic had chances through Maroan Sannadi but failed to convert, while captain Oscar de Marcos made his final appearance for Athletic amid a warm send-off. Despite some late pressure and a crossbar hit from Athletic, Barca controlled the match comfortably to cap off a dominant campaign.