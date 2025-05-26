Athletic Bilbao's Oscar de Marcos is tossed into the air by teammates after the Spanish La Liga soccer match between Athletic Bilbao and Barcelona at the San Mames stadium in Bilbao, Spain.
Barcelona's Dani Olmo celebrates scoring his side's 3rd goal from the penalty spot during the Spanish La Liga soccer match between Athletic Bilbao and Barcelona at the San Mames stadium in Bilbao, Spain.
Barcelona's Fermin Lopez, left, and Athletic Bilbao's Alex Berenguer compete for the ball during the Spanish La Liga soccer match between Athletic Bilbao and Barcelona at the San Mames stadium in Bilbao, Spain.
Barcelona's Robert Lewandowski, second from right, scores his side's opening goal during the Spanish La Liga soccer match between Athletic Bilbao and Barcelona at the San Mames stadium in Bilbao, Spain.
Barcelona's Lamine Yamal controls the ball during the Spanish La Liga soccer match between Athletic Bilbao and Barcelona at the San Mames stadium in Bilbao, Spain.
Barcelona's Robert Lewandowski celebrates scoring his side's opening goal during the Spanish La Liga soccer match between Athletic Bilbao and Barcelona at the San Mames stadium in Bilbao, Spain.
Athletic Bilbao's goalkeeper Unai Simon, top left, and Barcelona's Ronald Araujo jump for the ball during the Spanish La Liga soccer match between Athletic Bilbao and Barcelona at the San Mames stadium in Bilbao, Spain.
Barcelona's Lamine Yamal, right, attempts a shot on goal as Athletic Bilbao's Unai Nunez tries block during the Spanish La Liga soccer match between Athletic Bilbao and Barcelona at the San Mames stadium in Bilbao, Spain.
Athletic Bilbao fans cheer for their team during the Spanish La Liga soccer match between Athletic Bilbao and Barcelona at the San Mames stadium in Bilbao, Spain.
Athletic Bilbao's Yuri Berchiche, right, clears the ball past Barcelona's Lamine Yamal during the Spanish La Liga soccer match between Athletic Bilbao and Barcelona at the San Mames stadium in Bilbao, Spain.