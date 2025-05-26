Sports

Athletic Bilbao Vs Barcelona: Champions Sign Off In Style As Lewandowski Seals La Liga Finale

Robert Lewandowski’s brace helped Barcelona seal their La Liga title-winning season with a convincing 3-0 victory over Athletic Club. Having already secured the league with two games to spare, Barca reached 100 league goals as Lewandowski opened the scoring with a delicate chip in the 14th minute, then headed home Raphinha’s corner three minutes later. Substitute Dani Olmo added a late penalty in stoppage time to confirm the win. Barcelona finished with 88 points, four clear of Real Madrid, completing a domestic treble under coach Hansi Flick in his first season. Athletic had chances through Maroan Sannadi but failed to convert, while captain Oscar de Marcos made his final appearance for Athletic amid a warm send-off. Despite some late pressure and a crossbar hit from Athletic, Barca controlled the match comfortably to cap off a dominant campaign.

La Liga: Barcelona vs Athletic Bilbao
La Liga: Athletic Bilbao vs Barcelona | Photo: AP/Miguel Oses

Athletic Bilbao's Oscar de Marcos is tossed into the air by teammates after the Spanish La Liga soccer match between Athletic Bilbao and Barcelona at the San Mames stadium in Bilbao, Spain.

1/9
La Liga: Athletic Bilbao vs Barcelona
La Liga: Barcelona vs Athletic Bilbao | Photo: AP/Miguel Oses

Barcelona's Dani Olmo celebrates scoring his side's 3rd goal from the penalty spot during the Spanish La Liga soccer match between Athletic Bilbao and Barcelona at the San Mames stadium in Bilbao, Spain.

2/9
La Liga Soccer Match: Barcelona vs Athletic Bilbao
La Liga Soccer Match: Athletic Bilbao vs Barcelona | Photo: AP/Miguel Oses

Barcelona's Fermin Lopez, left, and Athletic Bilbao's Alex Berenguer compete for the ball during the Spanish La Liga soccer match between Athletic Bilbao and Barcelona at the San Mames stadium in Bilbao, Spain.

3/9
La Liga Soccer Match: Athletic Bilbao vs Barcelona
La Liga Soccer Match: Barcelona vs Athletic Bilbao | Photo: AP/Miguel Oses

Barcelona's Robert Lewandowski, second from right, scores his side's opening goal during the Spanish La Liga soccer match between Athletic Bilbao and Barcelona at the San Mames stadium in Bilbao, Spain.

4/9
Liga 2024-25: Barcelona vs Athletic Bilbao
Liga 2024-25: Athletic Bilbao vs Barcelona | Photo: AP/Miguel Oses

Barcelona's Lamine Yamal controls the ball during the Spanish La Liga soccer match between Athletic Bilbao and Barcelona at the San Mames stadium in Bilbao, Spain.

5/9
Liga 2024-25: Athletic Bilbao vs Barcelona
Liga 2024-25: Barcelona vs Athletic Bilbao | Photo: AP/Miguel Oses

Barcelona's Robert Lewandowski celebrates scoring his side's opening goal during the Spanish La Liga soccer match between Athletic Bilbao and Barcelona at the San Mames stadium in Bilbao, Spain.

6/9
Spanish La Liga Soccer Match: Barcelona vs Athletic Bilbao
Spanish La Liga Soccer Match: Athletic Bilbao vs Barcelona | Photo: AP/Miguel Oses

Athletic Bilbao's goalkeeper Unai Simon, top left, and Barcelona's Ronald Araujo jump for the ball during the Spanish La Liga soccer match between Athletic Bilbao and Barcelona at the San Mames stadium in Bilbao, Spain.

7/9
Spanish La Liga Soccer Match: Athletic Bilbao vs Barcelona
Spanish La Liga Soccer Match: Barcelona vs Athletic Bilbao | Photo: AP/Miguel Oses

Barcelona's Lamine Yamal, right, attempts a shot on goal as Athletic Bilbao's Unai Nunez tries block during the Spanish La Liga soccer match between Athletic Bilbao and Barcelona at the San Mames stadium in Bilbao, Spain.

8/9
Spain Soccer La Liga: Barcelona vs Athletic Bilbao
Spain Soccer La Liga: Athletic Bilbao vs Barcelona | Photo: AP/Miguel Oses

Athletic Bilbao fans cheer for their team during the Spanish La Liga soccer match between Athletic Bilbao and Barcelona at the San Mames stadium in Bilbao, Spain.

9/9
Spain Soccer La Liga: Athletic Bilbao vs Barcelona
Spain Soccer La Liga: Barcelona vs Athletic Bilbao | Photo: AP/Miguel Oses

Athletic Bilbao's Yuri Berchiche, right, clears the ball past Barcelona's Lamine Yamal during the Spanish La Liga soccer match between Athletic Bilbao and Barcelona at the San Mames stadium in Bilbao, Spain.

