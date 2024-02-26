Sports

Asia Cup Archery: Deepika Kumari Returns To Winning Ways, Bags Two Gold In India's Haul Of 14 Medals

Indian archers dominated the field on the final day, winning all the seven finals. They also won three silver medals

PTI
PTI

February 25, 2024

Former World no. 1 archer Deepika Kumari. Photo: X/ @IndiaSportsHub
info_icon

Former world number one archer Deepika Kumari returned to winning ways 14 months after embracing motherhood as she bagged two gold in India's rich haul of 14 medals at the Asia Cup Leg 1 in Baghdad on Sunday. (More Sports News)

Indian archers dominated the field on the final day, winning all the seven finals. They also won three silver medals.

Overall, India ended with 10 gold medals, three silver and one bronze.

The three-time Olympian, Deepika defeated Simranjeet Kaur 6-2 to pocket the recurve women's title, her first title since June 2022.

She last won a medal in the World Cup Stage 3 where she had bagged a team silver.

She helped the women's team overcome Uzbekistan 5-4 (24*-24) in a tight shoot-off finish en route to her second gold.

Recurve men's team and mixed team beat Bangladesh in one-sided finals for two more gold.

Mumbai Indians celebrate a Gujarat Giants wicket during match 3 of Women's Premier League 2024 at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru. - WPL T20 website
Mumbai Indians Vs Gujarat Giants, WPL 2024: Amelia Kerr, Shabnim Ismail Power MI To Win

BY Outlook Sports Desk

While the men's team won in straight sets 6-0, the mixed pair dropped on set to win 6-2.

Dhiraj Bommadevara clinched the men's title, defeating his senior Army colleague Tarudeep Rai 7-3.

Prathamesh Jawkar claimed the compound individual title, pipping teammate Kushal Dalal 146-144.

Parneet Kaur prevailed over Fatemeh Hemmati of Iran 138-135 to secure the compound women's title.

Tags
Important: We are happy to announce that we have successfully completed the migration of our site @outlookindia.com to enhance your experience as valuable user. But due to the scale of operations some data discrepancies may arise. We apologize for any inconvenience and thank you for your patience and understanding during this period.
Advertisement
MOST POPULAR
Advertisement
WATCH
Advertisement
PHOTOS
Advertisement
Advertisement