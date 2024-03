Sports

Seattle Supercross: Cooper Webb Pips Chase Sexton, Wins 3rd Race Of Season - In Pics

Cooper Webb, representing Monster Energy Yamaha Star Racing, notched up a dazzling victory at Lumen Field in Seattle, to clinch his third win of the season at Round 11 of the 2024 Monster Energy Supercross season. The win marked the slimmest margin of victory so far this season as 58,342 fans cheered Webb and Red Bull KTM Factory Racing’s Chase Sexton to the finish line. Chase Sexton led much of the race and put on an incredible final surge; he missed the win by less than one second to earn the runner-up spot. Team Honda HRC’s Jett Lawrence pushed a strong pace early but a crash with Webb put him back; he finished in third place.