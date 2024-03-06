African Games 2024 Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch On TV And Online

Where to watch African Games 2024?

beIN Sport will stream the tournament in the Middle East and North Africa region as well as in France and the United States. CANAL+ which will telecast the event in French in Sub-Saharan Africa.

StarTimes in Sub-Saharan Africa will telecast the tournament on their Sports Premium, Sports Life and Beta Sports channels while GTV will telecast the tournament in Ghana; AfroSport in Nigeria; Supersports in South Africa; ZIGGO Sport in the Netherlands; Sky Sports in the UK.

The Confederation of African Football (CAF) media and YouTube channels will also show games in some countries.