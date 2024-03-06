African Games 2024 Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch On TV And Online

Three cities of Accra, Kumasi, and Cape Coast in Ghana will host the African Games 2024. This is the 13th edition of the multi-sport event, which will include 29 sports disciplines. Set to be played in 2023, the event was postponed to 2024. It is a 15-day event that will witness 5000 athletes taking part from across Africa. (More Sports News)
The continental multi-sport event is organized by the African Union (AU), along with the Association of National Olympic Committees of Africa (ANOCA) and the Association of African Sports Confederations (AASC). It is held once in every four years.
The continental multi-sport event was also granted official recognition by the International Olympic Committee. The first eleven editions were named as the All-African Games after which it was renamed as the African Games.
For the 2024 edition, 29 sports will be divided into three categories - Olympic qualifying sports (8), non-Olympic qualifying sports (15), and demonstration sports (6).
Live streaming details of African Games 2024:
When will the African Games 2024 be played?
The 13th edition of the African Games will be played from March 8 to March 23, 2024 in three cities across Ghana - Accra, Kumasi, and Cape Coast. The Accra Sports Stadium Borteyman Sports Complex, Theodosia Okoh Hocket Stadium, the Achimota Cricket Oval, and the University of Ghana Stadium will host the games.
Where to watch African Games 2024?
beIN Sport will stream the tournament in the Middle East and North Africa region as well as in France and the United States. CANAL+ which will telecast the event in French in Sub-Saharan Africa.
StarTimes in Sub-Saharan Africa will telecast the tournament on their Sports Premium, Sports Life and Beta Sports channels while GTV will telecast the tournament in Ghana; AfroSport in Nigeria; Supersports in South Africa; ZIGGO Sport in the Netherlands; Sky Sports in the UK.
The Confederation of African Football (CAF) media and YouTube channels will also show games in some countries.