Afghanistan captain Hashmatullah Shahidi won the toss and elected to bowl first for the first ODI against Sri Lanka in Pallekele on Friday, February 9, 2024. The visiting team are missing the services of talismanic spin-bowling all-rounder Rashid Khan, who is still recovering from a back surgery and hasn't played any professional cricket since the 2023 ODI World Cup. (More Cricket News)
Shahidi said he is expecting some dew later in the day, which is why he chose to bowl first. The top-order batter added that he wanted to restrict Sri Lanka to a total below 250 runs. The host team skipper Kusal Mendis said at the toss that he would have batted first anyway.
Neither Mujeeb Ur Rahman nor Qais Ahmad were picked in the playing XI, which means Noor Ahmad and Mohammad Nabi will be the spin options for the Afghans. Fazalhaq Farooqi and Fareed Ahmad are the designated pacers, while all-rounders Azmatullah Omarzai and Gulbadin Naib will also chip in with seam-up bowling.
Afghanistan playing XI: Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Ibrahim Zadran, Rahmat Shah, Hashmatullah Shahidi (capt), Ikram Alikhil (wk), Azmatullah Omarzai, Gulbadin Naib, Mohammad Nabi, Noor Ahmad, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Fareed Ahmad.
As for Sri Lanka, the major update is that former captain Dasun Shanaka was dropped from the 16-member ODI squad. The hosts have their two spin spearheads in Wanindu Hasaranga and Maheesh Theekshana, while Pramod Madushan, Dilshan Madushanka and Dushmantha Chameera form the fast-bowling arsenal. Charith Asalanka can also roll his arm over if needed.
Sri Lanka playing XI: Avishka Fernando, Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Mendis (capt, wk), Sadeera Samarawickrama, Charith Asalanka, Janith Liyanage, Wanindu Hasaranga, Maheesh Theekshana, Dushmantha Chameera, Pramod Madushan, Dilshan Madushanka.
The second and third T20I will be played at the same venue on Sunday and Wednesday, respectively, which will be followed by three T20Is in Dambulla.