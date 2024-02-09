Afghanistan captain Hashmatullah Shahidi won the toss and elected to bowl first for the first ODI against Sri Lanka in Pallekele on Friday, February 9, 2024. The visiting team are missing the services of talismanic spin-bowling all-rounder Rashid Khan, who is still recovering from a back surgery and hasn't played any professional cricket since the 2023 ODI World Cup. (More Cricket News)

Shahidi said he is expecting some dew later in the day, which is why he chose to bowl first. The top-order batter added that he wanted to restrict Sri Lanka to a total below 250 runs. The host team skipper Kusal Mendis said at the toss that he would have batted first anyway.