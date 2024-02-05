SL Vs AFG, One-Off Test: Sri Lanka Beat Afghanistan By Ten Wickets Despite Visitors Providing Resistance - Match Report

The visitors could only manage a lead of 56 as the home team rached that total with quite ease. Afghanistan had started the day with only 42 runs to cover the deficit and hoping to build a fighting score after Ibrahim and Noor Ali (47) had shared a century stand, their highest for the first wicket. After Noor Ali's departure, Ibrahim had put on an unbeaten 93 runs for the second wicket with Rahmat Shah.