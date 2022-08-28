India-Pakistan Cricket: Torn Between History And Politicking

An India-Pakistan standoff on cricketing turf has always been the fiercest of rivalries. The sporting action and the showdown of the teams brings everything to a stand-still, and the results of the match kicks-off an action—hearts break in either India or Pakistan, and along with the cricket-frenzied hearts, TV screens are shattered on streets. The 24-hour news channels add fuel to the fire, a win turn into chest thumping and the whole spectacle paves the way for jingoism, where a cricket match is portrayed as a tool of political vengeance. A cricketer if not winning his team a game is not patriotic. Frenzied fans hurl stones on their houses. Cricketer’s daughters and wives trend in obscene hashtags online. A cricketer who was a hero till recently becomes a traitor.

Nothing is different on our neighbor’s land. Pakistan’s loss sends shockwaves from Lahore to Rawalpindi. TVs are broken, players are abused, and whatnot. Social media is abuzz with videos of grief-stricken Pakistani fans weeping and wailing—the videos that become viral, and then instantly immortalize into memes.

It has been seventeen years since Pakistan had a full tour of India. For more than a month between March 8 and April 17 of 2005, Pakistan cricket team stayed in India and played three Test matches and six One Day Internationals, on the Indian soil against their archrivals. On April 17, Pakistan’s then president Pervez Musharraf arrived at the historic Feroz Shah Kotla stadium—now rechristened as Arun Jaitley stadium— in New Delhi, to watch the final thriller of the 6-match ODI series.

It was for the first time since 1987 that a Pakistani leader had come to India to watch an international cricket match between the two teams. Zia ul Haq had attended a Test match in Jaipur in 1987, just two years before the armed insurgency took over Jammu and Kashmir sending the bilateral relations of the two nuclear-armed countries into a perpetual abyss. In 2005, wounds the two countries suffered from the Kargil war were still fresh.

The final ODI was a decider— if India won, the series would end in a draw, and if Pakistan clinched the game, they would win the series and take the trophy to Islamabad. India’s then Prime Minister Manmohan Singh sat with Musharraf in a VIP box in the stands and watched the thriller that India ultimately lost to Pakistan by 159 runs.

Indian supporters felt dejected. They had not lost a game to an ordinary opponent; they had lost it to a country against whom they have been at war— thrice since the partition. Nearly, 500 miles away from Delhi’s historic stadium, in the serpentine streets of Srinagar’s old city, the mood was different. Hundreds of people had come out in alleyways and lanes and celebrated the results of the game. Firecrackers went off, everywhere, like gunfire.

Every time there is an India-Pakistan match, it goes beyond the frontiers of the cricket stadiums and raucous television sets. A gentleman’s game has become a gymnasium of jingoism. Fringe elements run the extra mile to garner political mileage. Three Kashmiri students— Arsheed Yusuf, Inayat Altaf Sheikh, and Showkat Ahmed Ganai-- were detained in Agra days after Pakistan defeated India in a T20 World Cup match on October 24 last year. The arrest was made based on a complaint filed by a Bharatiya Janata Party youth wing leader. Besides other sections, the youth was booked for “cyber terrorism” under Section 66F of the Information Technology Act. These students, who had celebrated Pakistan’s victory against India in a cricket match, were released on bail after at least four months, in March.

India versus Pakistan cricketing contests often heats up —maybe because of the wounds of the partition, the wars India and Pakistan fought, or the unending Kashmir saga. Nobody knows how the two nations might, if willing, resolve their political differences. But a little hope is coming for the cosmos of cricket. The fondling camaraderie and sportsmanship between the cricketers of India and Pakistan are clearing the air, if not much, for the lovers of the game. From the players of the respective teams. The recent Twitter bonhomie between Kohli and Azam won millions of hearts online, and love traversed through borders. However thrilling and cliffhanging, the game must go on.