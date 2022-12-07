5 Key Figures Who Contributed To The Growth Of Indian Women's Cricket

Even though the likes of Australia and England hog the limelight in the women's cricketing arena, the Indian Women's cricket team is not far behind. The Women's Big Bash League (WBBL) and The Hundred (Women's) have seen quality players from across all cricket-playing nations, take centre stage and compete for the numero uno tag.

Now India too will see something similar when the inaugural women's IPL will come into action. Some of the country's top players, from national team captain Harmanpreet Kaur to senior opener Smriti Mandhana, are looking forward to the event that will also see participation from overseas stars.

Let us take a look at five women cricketers from India who helped raise the profile of the sport and inspired many to take up the game.

1. Mithali Raj

Raj's contribution to women's cricket in India is immense. At the age of 16, she scored a brilliant 114 not out against Ireland at Milton Keynes, a record that was broken after 22 years by Ireland's Amy Hunter. With over 300 games across formats, 232 of them in one-day cricket, she is a pioneer of women's cricket in India and across the globe. After calling curtains on her 23-year career, Mithali Raj's only heartache would have been not delivering the World Cup title when her team came very close to winning it in 2017.

2. Diana Edulji

She is a winner of the prestigious Arjuna Award in 1983 and the Padma Shri in 2002. Her cricketing records speak for themselves, with 63 wickets in 20 Tests played and 46 scalps in 34 WODIs. Her post-career contributions have been equally significant. Eduljee has been an active advocate for the empowerment of women's cricket in India for many years.

3. Jhulan Goswami

Jhulan Goswami - The Chakda Express has carried the baton of being one of the top five fastest female bowlers in world cricket. Goswami played 204 WODIs and took 255 scalps at an average of 22.04. A lethal weapon with the ball, she was also a handy customer with the bat down the order.

4. Anjum Chopra

Cricketer turned broadcaster Anjum Chopra was a gifted player in her heyday. A recipient of the Arjuna Award in 2007, her career saw her play 12 Tests, 127 WODIs and 18 T20Is. She also made a place for herself in the broadcasting fraternity, sharing the mic with the likes of HarshaBhogle and Ian Bishop, to name a few.

5. Smriti Mandhana

The 26-year-old Smriti Mandhana has been a shining light for budding women cricketers in India. Her stylish batting at the top of the order has enthralled many. Such was her elegance through the offside, her former national team coach, WV Raman, said that she reminded him of Sourav Ganguly. Smriti's batting, especially in white-ball cricket, has seen her accumulate records, and plaudits from critics and fans. With the Women's IPL on the horizon, fans will look forward to seeing Mandhana at the crease.