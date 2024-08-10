The Netherlands men's 3x3 basketball team celebrate their gold medals during the medal ceremony at the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris, France.
France's men's 3x3 basketball team celebrate their silver medals during the medal ceremony at the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris, France.
Lithuania's mens 3x3 basketball team celebrate their bronze medals during the medal ceremony at the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris, France.
From left; France's silver, Netherlands' gold and Lithuania's bronze winning 3x3 basketball teams stand on the podium during the medal ceremony at the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris, France.
Germany's womens 3x3 basketball team celebrate their gold medals during the medal ceremony at the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris, France.
Spain's womens 3x3 basketball team show their silver medals during the medal ceremony at the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris, France.
The United States womens 3x3 basketball team show their bronze medals during the medal ceremony at the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris, France.
From left; Spain's sliver, Germany's gold and The United States' bronze winning women's 3x3 basketball teams stand on the podium during their medal ceremony at the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris, France.