Sports

Who Are The Paris Olympic Games 2024 3x3 Basketball Medallists - In Pics

A total of 16 teams - eight each in the men's and women's competitions - took part at the Paris Olympic Games 2024 3x3 basketball events. The two tournaments were scheduled from 30 July to 5 August at Place de la Concorde, with a medal event for each, and saw some top-notch performances. Netherlands won the men's event, while Germany clinched gold in the women's competition.