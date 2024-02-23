'Pehle 10 Kg Kam Kar': Zeeshan Siddique Says He Was Asked To Lose Weight To Meet Rahul Gandhi

Zeeshan Siddique also claimed that the Congress had the worst communalism among all parties and he faced harassment because of his religion.

Earlier this month, Zeeshan Siddique's father Baba Siddique joined the Ajit Pawar faction of the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), days after he left Congress. Zeeshan Siddique remained with the Congress, saying that with the way things are going in the party, he may have to look at other options.