Yuva Lok Janshakti Party Stage Protest Against Delhi CM Kejriwal

Scores of activists of the Yuva Lok Janshakti Party on Wednesday staged a protest against Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal over alleged irregularities in the renovation of his official residence.

Carrying placards and shouting slogans, the youth wing activists of the Lok Janshakti Party (Ramvilas) assembled near Kejriwal's residence at 6, Flagstaff Road and demanded his resignation.

They also slammed the Kejriwal government over alleged corruption in the formulation and implementation of the now-scrapped excise policy.

The activists were later removed by police.