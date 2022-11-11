Friday, Nov 11, 2022
Youth Must Generate Employment, Fulfil PM's Vision 'Atmanirbhar Bharat': Gadkari

He also emphasized on the use of research and technology for finding solutions in all spheres.

Union Minister Nitin Gadkari.
Union Minister Nitin Gadkari.

Updated: 11 Nov 2022 6:48 pm

Union Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari on Friday exhorted youth to become "employment creators" and utilise the knowledge they gained for the benefit of the country

Addressing the second convocation of The Assam Royal Global University here, Gadkari said, "Youth should not be just wealth creators; they should be employment creators too."

Using knowledge and research, they can formulate the strengths and weaknesses of the society and devise solutions that can benefit the country, he stated.

Gadkari noted that youth, as "employment creators", can fulfil Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of 'Atmanirbhar Bharat'.

"There are problems faced by our rural and tribal areas and the agriculture sector. We need to use technology to find solutions," Gadkari said.

He also stressed on the need for strong leadership in all sectors for proper guidance and utilisation of resources.

"Conversion of knowledge into wealth is important. I also believe in conversion of waste into wealth. No person or material is waste. Leadership is needed to find out the potential," he said.

The minister urged the youth to work in an honest, accountable and transparent manner, and not be hesitant or slow in taking decisions and delivering assigned tasks.

-With PTI Input

