Thursday, Oct 27, 2022
Youth Injured In Blast While Making Firecrackers, Woman Killed

Updated: 26 Oct 2022 9:23 pm

A 62-year-old woman died and a youth got injured in a blast at a house in northeast Delhi’s Welcome area allegedly while he was making firecrackers, police said on Wednesday. 

The incident occurred at around 8.30 pm on Monday in Babarpur area, they said The woman, identified as Rajesh, lived with her family on the first floor of a building where the incident took place, they said. 

Ayush Verma (19), who stays on the second floor, sustained injuries in the blast and has been admitted to the hospital, they said. 

The woman's son, Vishal told police that the explosion took place when he was having dinner with his family after the Diwali pooja and building got filled with smoke, they said.

He rushed to the first floor and saw Verma lying injured on the floor, the police said. When Vishal came back to his floor, he found his mother lying unconscious in a room filled with smoke, they said.

Rajesh was rushed to the hospital where the doctors declared her dead, they said, adding she was an asthma patient. The police said it is suspected that Verma was making firecrackers for Diwali at his home which exploded.

A case has been registered and an investigation is underway, they said.

-With PTI Input

