Yogi Releases BJP's Song For UP Assembly Elections

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath officially released BJP's song for the assembly polls and said rioters, who once enjoyed the patronage of previous governments and were a threat to the state’s peace, now have their posters pasted in public places.

Adityanath released the song titled ‘UP Phir Mangein BJP Sarkar’ at the party’s state headquarters here in the presence of its Uttar Pradesh chief Swatantra Dev Singh, Deputy chief ministers Keshav Prasad Maurya and Dinesh Sharma, and Union Information and Broadcasting Minister Anurag Thakur.

Speaking on the occasion, the chief minister said, "The rioters who were once a threat to the peace and harmony of the state and enjoyed patronage of previous governments, today have their posters pasted on roads and crossings."

“Taking the basic mantra of 'Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas' of Prime Minister Narendra Modi as the aim of our government, we have worked for the development of all but appeasement of none,” Adityanath said and referred to the achievements of his government.

Under the SP and the BSP governments sugar mills used to remain closed and arrears of sugarcane farmers were pending for years, Adityanath said, adding that his government made record payments to sugarcane farmers. “Our government also paid cane dues pending from the SP and BSP governments' time,” Yogi added.

(With PTI Inputs)



