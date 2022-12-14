Wednesday, Dec 14, 2022
Yogi Govt Using Digital Platform To Create Awareness On Paying Power Bills Online

Home National

Yogi Govt Using Digital Platform To Create Awareness On Paying Power Bills Online

In line with the vision of digital Uttar Pradesh, the Yogi Adityanath government is running a campaign to create consumer awareness about the advantages of paying power bills online in the state.

Yogi Adityanath
Yogi Adityanath PTI Photo

14 Dec 2022

A video message produced as part of the campaign is being circulated on social media platforms, explaining various advantages of paying electricity bills on time.

The video explains that if you pay your electricity bill in full before the due date, you will receive a reduction of up to one per cent and disconnection-related inconveniences can be avoided.

In addition, the video explains how the power corporation has to buy power and paying bills on time is crucial for ensuring an uninterrupted supply of electricity.

The video also shows how to pay electricity bills online.

Women of self-help organisations known as Bijli 'Sakhis' are engaged in electricity bill payment collection in rural areas on the initiative of the state government, a senior UP power corporation Limited (UPPCL) official said.

This has made it simpler for rural residents to pay their electricity bills, he added.

On the UPPCL website, there is also a feature for online complaints on which faulty bills can be reported.

The video, which officials said is a hit among consumers, also shows how to lower monthly electricity bills.

