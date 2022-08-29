Monday, Aug 29, 2022
Outlook.com
×
Outlook.com
×
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home National

Work For Establishment Of Manaskhand Corridor Being Done In Phased Manner: Pushkar Singh Dhami

Pushkar Singh Dhami, who offered prayers at the Ma Naina Devi temple here on the second day of his two-day visit to the tourist hotspot, said steps have already been taken to make the corridor a reality and work is being done in a phased manner by the government.

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami
Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami Facebook/Pushkar Singh Dhami

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 29 Aug 2022 8:17 pm

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Monday said the state government will soon establish the Manaskhand corridor to give a boost to religious tourism in the Kumaon region.

Dhami, who offered prayers at the Ma Naina Devi temple here on the second day of his two-day visit to the tourist hotspot, said steps have already been taken to make the corridor a reality and work is being done in a phased manner by the government.

Developing the Manaskhand corridor linking all the famous temples dotting the Kumaon region was one of the major promises made by Dhami during his campaign for the Champawat assembly bypoll, which he won with a record margin.

Related stories

Pushkar Singh Dhami Promises Probe In Allegations Of Irregularity Against State Assembly In Recruitment

Pushkar Singh Dhami Flags Off Heli Service Between Dehradun, Pithoragarh

Pushkar Singh Dhami Takes Tiranga Campaign To Tribal Villages On Sino-India border

Under the first phase of the Manaskhand corridor project, a master plan is being prepared to develop and provide appropriate facilities for tourists at religious places in all districts of the region. Places with mythological and historical significance in Kumaon will be developed. Devotees and tourists from all over the country will be encouraged to visit these places, Dhami said.

Religious tourism will be developed on the lines of the Char Dham Yatra in the state, he said. Road and air connectivity is also being improved by the government to bring tourists to the Manaskhand corridor, he added.

Dhami also inaugurated the renovated office of the Police Transit Hostel during his visit. Before departing for Dehradun, the chief minister noted that Prime Minister Narendra Modi had praised Bedu (hill fig) in his monthly radio address 'Mann ki Baat' and thanked him for it.

He said the Uttarakhand government is also speeding up its work to develop horticulture in the hills and has increased the budget for horticulture. 

(With PTI Inputs)

Tags

National Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami State Government Manaskhand Corridor Religious Tourism Kumaon Region Char Dham Yatra
NEXT MATCH
AFG
VS
BAN
00
DAYS
00
HOURS
00
MINUTES
Live Score
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

IND Vs PAK, Asia Cup: All Eyes On Virat Kohli In 100th T20I

IND Vs PAK, Asia Cup: All Eyes On Virat Kohli In 100th T20I

Asia Cup 2022, Match 1: Afghanistan Thrash Sri Lanka By 8 Wickets - Highlights

Asia Cup 2022, Match 1: Afghanistan Thrash Sri Lanka By 8 Wickets - Highlights